Hamilton Township, NJ

Trentonian

Notre Dame High quarterback AJ Surace commits to Rutgers

New Jersey’s top quarterback in the class of 2024 is staying home. Notre Dame High’s AJ Surace announced Sunday on Twitter that he has committed to Rutgers. “I’m grateful for the support of my teammates, coaches, friends, Coach Clancy, Coach Racioppi, and especially my family who have been a constant source of encouragement,” Surace wrote. “I am excited to announce my commitment to Rutgers University. Can’t wait to be part of the F.A.M.I.L.Y”.
Trentonian

HS Wrestling Wrap: Lawrence sweeps quad meet at Ewing

The Lawrence High School wrestling team completed a solid week by sweeping a quad meet at Ewing on Saturday. After opening with a 61-12 victory over Hamilton, Lawrence nipped Princeton, 33-31, in the big match of the quad. The Cards then finished up with a 46-30 triumph over Ewing. Triple...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trentonian

Nottingham boys basketball holds off Hopewell Valley

HAMILTON – TJ Keese was one of the few Nottingham regulars who was not sick or hurt Friday night, but that changed quickly when he sprained his ankle in the first quarter and missed the remainder of the game. But the Northstars dug deep and rallied from a deficit...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ

