New Jersey’s top quarterback in the class of 2024 is staying home. Notre Dame High’s AJ Surace announced Sunday on Twitter that he has committed to Rutgers. “I’m grateful for the support of my teammates, coaches, friends, Coach Clancy, Coach Racioppi, and especially my family who have been a constant source of encouragement,” Surace wrote. “I am excited to announce my commitment to Rutgers University. Can’t wait to be part of the F.A.M.I.L.Y”.

