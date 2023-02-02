Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Not every game needs to be a forever game
It’s not easy for any developer to keep up with the constant demand of live-service games, let alone developers accustomed to bigger projects with longer deadlines. As big studios and AAA games continue to experiment with the ongoing models that work for games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite, the massive toll that constant updates can take on a studio become more and more apparent. But some developers are opting out of the update cycle in favor of big expansions and clearer end dates.
Polygon
GoldenEye 007 marked a massive change in the course of game design
In the late summer of 1997, just about a quarter century ago, GoldenEye 007 stuck itself firmly into the cartridge slot and mental landscape of a generation. Pierce Brosnan’s perfectly sculpted hairdo and the 007 logo peeked out from the curved dome of the Nintendo 64’s dark plastic slab, watching over countless hours spent in lo-poly shootouts, plastic trident controllers clutched in sweaty hands during endless split-screen deathmatch rounds.
Polygon
Warhammer 40K’s angriest big boy is back and he’s going to fight you
Warhammer 40,000 is not a particularly subtle setting. This is a galaxy where the Imperium of Man will crash giant church-tanks together in the middle of a massed melee, and where a guy can go from pretty OK to having a daemon lord casually explode out of his face in a heartbeat. Angron, the Red Angel, takes these non sequiturs to a whole other level.
Polygon
HBO’s The Last of Us brought in a fan-favorite game character in a different way
HBO’s The Last of Us ends its fourth episode with a cliffhanger — Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) waking up to guns in their face, one of which is being held by a child with a drawn-on, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-style eye mask. It’s a continuation...
Polygon
Saturday Night Live imagines a grimdark HBO Mario Kart with Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal’s guest appearance on the latest Saturday Night Live gave the show a perfect opportunity to spoof the grim, dystopian tone of The Last of Us — as well as the checkered history of video game adaptations — by imagining a world in which HBO brought the same “prestige dystopian drama” approach to an adaptation of Mario Kart.
Polygon
More games need Forspoken’s parkour
Forspoken’s Frey can’t seem to catch a break. Within the first hour of the game, she gets caught up in court with criminal charges, runs from a gang that has just threatened her at gunpoint, and then watches her home and life savings burned to the ground by said gang. Even when she’s given a golden ticket to escape, and magically teleports from the streets of Manhattan to the sprawling plains of a fantasy world called Athia, her luck continues to deteriorate. Within minutes of being scooped up in the claws of a dragon, the menacing creature happens to drop her in a town where local officials immediately lock her up after a sham court trial.
Polygon
Undertale’s creator conducted an interview with a cult-hit RPG dev, and it’s bizarre
Toby Fox adds a certain playful twist to nearly all of his work. Now, we know his articles are no different. In his most recent installment of his monthly column for Famitsu, “Toby Fox’s Secret Base,” the creator did a games journalism first and interviewed the elusive creator of the indie cult-hit Yume Nikki, Kikiyama. The interview is equal parts bizarre and delightful — Fox only asked yes or no questions — and is definitely worth a quick read for anyone that wants a good chuckle.
Polygon
How to get the Dead Space remake’s alternate ending
A big change in the Dead Space remake is the addition of an alternate ending. To see it, you’ll have to play the game (at least) twice and find some collectibles. Our Dead Space remake alternate ending guide explains what you need to do to trigger the new ending, and then explains what you’ll see and how it fits into the larger Dead Space lore.
Polygon
Hi-Fi Rush is Steam Deck verified, go forth and shred
Surprise breakout hit Hi-Fi Rush is officially Steam Deck verified, publisher Bethesda Softworks announced in a tweet on Thursday. The action rhythm game plays beautifully on Steam, and the handheld support means you can shred against bosses on the go. I’ve found that the game plays best with a controller, and I can’t wait to try it out on the Deck.
Polygon
Trigun Stampede’s ending credits have a beautiful secret hiding in plain sight
There’s been a lot of talk about Trigun Stampede. The new CG anime from studio Orange (Land of the Lustrous, Beastars) based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s beloved space western manga premiered early this month, and has spawned takes both positive and ... not so much. Wherever your feelings fall with regard to this new iteration of Trigun, one thing is unmistakable: Trigun Stampede has one of the most beautiful end credit sequences of any anime this season.
Comments / 0