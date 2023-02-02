Forspoken’s Frey can’t seem to catch a break. Within the first hour of the game, she gets caught up in court with criminal charges, runs from a gang that has just threatened her at gunpoint, and then watches her home and life savings burned to the ground by said gang. Even when she’s given a golden ticket to escape, and magically teleports from the streets of Manhattan to the sprawling plains of a fantasy world called Athia, her luck continues to deteriorate. Within minutes of being scooped up in the claws of a dragon, the menacing creature happens to drop her in a town where local officials immediately lock her up after a sham court trial.

