ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Here's how Michigan State basketball stacks up in muddled Big Ten standings

By Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING — As far as concession speeches go, Tom Izzo’s proclamation that he doesn’t know “if anybody's going to catch Purdue at all” for the Big Ten title is as easy as looking at the conference standings.

It’s the muddled middle behind the Boilermakers that now matters most for Michigan State basketball .

“We're only one game out of second in the loss column,” the 28th-year, Hall of Fame coach said Thursday.  “Unfortunately, we're only one game out of 11th. I've never, ever in my life seen the league like this. It’s an amazing deal.”

The Spartans (14-8, 6-5) crossed the midpoint of Big Ten play last week with a critical 63-61 home escape against Iowa before getting Zach Edey’ed again Sunday at No. 1 Purdue, 77-61. The Boilermakers moved to 11-1 in conference action Wednesday with a commanding 80-60 dismantling of Penn State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZoDV_0kabF7mZ00

MSU faces Rutgers on Saturday at Madison Square Garden (noon/Fox), with each game becoming more and more important toward standings separation. The Scarlet Knights (15-7, 7-4) are tied with Illinois for second place.

BIG TEN BRACKET WATCH: Michigan slides further out of NCAA tournament picture; MSU solid

And that’s where the murkiness begins.

Entering Thursday's action, only Minnesota (7-14, 1-10) appears truly out of contention for a bye in the Big Ten tournament that starts March 8 in Chicago. Rutgers on Wednesday pounded the Gophers, 90-55, at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Surprising Northwestern (6-4) is about to enter a grueling stretch after a COVID pause with five games in 14 days, with a tough schedule the rest of the way. Indiana, Maryland and Iowa all are tied with the Spartans at 6-5. Michigan entered its game Thursday with the Wildcats at 5-5. The Nittany Lions are 5-6 after falling to Purdue. Wisconsin (4-6) and Ohio State (3-7) also played Thursday, with Nebraska 12th at 3-9.

The bottom four teams in the standings open Big Ten tournament play on March 8. The top four teams don’t have to play until that Friday, two days later. But because of how competitive the conference is, much more is at stake down the stretch in the regular season and into the postseason — both in NCAA resume building and to generate consistency in performance.

“It's been a real crazy year in the Big Ten,” Izzo said. “So I guess the next couple weeks will start the separation as we get into the second half of the Big Ten. … I think everybody will be playing for those top four spots in the Big Ten tournament.

A NEEDED BREAK: Michigan State gets brief lull before NYC trip, Big Ten home stretch

“And yet for us, we're kind of taking it as the goal is to get better every game. Sure, that's normal, but the goal is to get our rotations and everything back every game now. So next couple of games for us will really determine a lot as far as how we play.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHdpS_0kabF7mZ00

MSU somewhat catches a break this weekend, with the Scarlet Knights’ home game being moved from the old Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC) to the basketball mecca in Midtown Manhattan as part of the resumption of the Big Ten’s Super Saturday event at MSG. The two teams originally were slated to play there during the 2020-21 season before the pandemic altered the schedule and the conference kept all its games that season at home arenas.

The Spartans beat Rutgers, 70-57, on Jan. 19 at Breslin Center but have struggled at Jersey Mike’s Arena of late, getting crushed by 51 combined points in losing their only two games in 13 meetings against the Scarlet Knights there in back-to-back seasons. The first was a 67-37 throttling Jan. 28, 2021, with MSU coming out of a 20-day COVID pause, one of the biggest blowouts of Izzo’s tenure, and Rutgers followed with an 84-63 home win last season on Feb. 5, 2022, in the teams’ only meeting.

“Would I rather be playing at the Garden than the RAC? Yeah, I would rather be playing at the Garden than the RAC for two reasons,” Izzo said. “No. 1, the RAC is a tough place to play, we all know that. But No. 2, I think the Garden is an exciting place to play for college athletes. I think everybody wants to play there. And No. 3, I guess if there's a third, I bet you we'll have 4-5,000 fans there. Michigan State will draw well.”

It is MSU’s first time playing in the Super Saturday event. The Scarlet Knights lost, 69-63, to Michigan the last time the Big Ten played at the Garden on Feb. 1, 2020. Unlike previous Super Saturday events from 2016-20, there won’t be a college hockey game or wrestling match to follow — the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. after the MSU-Rutgers game.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari .

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Next up: Scarlet Knights

Matchup: Michigan State (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (14-7, 6-4).

Tipoff: Noon Saturday; Madison Square Garden, New York.

TV/radio: Fox, WJR-AM (760).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Here's how Michigan State basketball stacks up in muddled Big Ten standings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

U-M Flint hits crossroads as enrollment slumps; transformation study underway

FLINT − In the lobby, they shucked their coats, straightened their gowns and made sure their caps were securely perched atop their heads. They headed toward the hall where the ceremony was about to start, walking past a table with small mirrors, bottles of static spray and lint rollers galore. Inside the large ballroom, they were shown to their seats by smiling university employees. Once seated, they passed the time by taking selfies with family members who...
FLINT, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Pen 2 Paper

Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why

Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
CHELSEA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy