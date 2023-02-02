Read full article on original website
A new program in Iowa would enlist government aid to pay for private schools
Iowa is moving to create a new, statewide school voucher program as other jurisdictions around the country look into allowing the use of public funds for students to attend private schools. Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting...
Murrow submission: Understanding gender roles in early childhood development
Katherine Bond Stockton breaks down the language we use around gender and talks about growing up as a queer child in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Stockton is Dean of the school for cultural and social transformation and distinguished Professor of English at the University of Utah. Her books include The Queer Child, and, most recently, Gender(s)
