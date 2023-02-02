ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanny Poffo, former pro wrestler and WWE legend’s brother, dies

By Michael Reiner
 3 days ago

( WKBN ) – The brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage has passed away, according to multiple reports.

Pro wrestling great Hacksaw Jim Duggan confirmed on social media that former WWE wrestler and manager Lanny Poffo, 68, has died:

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny.”

Hacksaw Jim Duggan on Twitter

Poffo is the real-life brother of Angelo Poffo, who performed as “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Angelo Poffo died in May 2011.

Poffo first appeared in WWE in 1985 as “Leaping” Lanny Poffo where he would read poems to the crowd. He then became “The Genius,” as he was dressed in a graduation cap and gown and feuded with the likes of Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Koko B. Ware. He also served as an on-screen manager for “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig for a brief period of time.

“Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, ‘Leaping’ Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE,” WWE wrote on its site Thursday . “While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect [Curt Hennig]. WWE extends its condolences to Poffo’s family, friends and fans.”

