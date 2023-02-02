ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Monday's transfer gossip: Matip, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Williams, Cancelo, Coutinho, Messi

Liverpool will listen to offers this summer for 31-year-old former Cameroon centre-back Joel Matip, whose contract runs until 2024. (Football Insider) West Brom's Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan could replace Jesse Marsch should Leeds United make a managerial change. (Mail) Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants to return to Stamford...
NBC Sports

Enzo Fernandez impresses as Chelsea secure point vs Fulham

$360 million later, and mid-table Chelsea were able to secure a point in a 0-0 draw with European hopefuls Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Chelsea’s spending spree saw them sign eight new players to swell Graham Potter’s first-team squad to 30 players, including Enzo Fernandez, who arrived in west London as the most expensive signing in British football history ($129 million) on Tuesday. The Argentine midfield wasted no time and looked a cut above everyone else on the field as he made his Premier League debut with precious little time to train with his new club.
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leicester City

Aside from something of a kit sponsor controversy (I’m not a fan of the decision, but I digress), everything is coming up roses as Aston Villa hosts Leicester City this Saturday. It’s a quality opportunity for a win. With the Foxes sitting in 14th to Villa’s 11th in the...
BBC

Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell

Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy