Played for both: Former Sunderland and current Millwall midfielder George Honeyman
The former Sunderland midfielder now plies his trade at Millwall after a stint at Hull City.
Monday's transfer gossip: Matip, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Williams, Cancelo, Coutinho, Messi
Liverpool will listen to offers this summer for 31-year-old former Cameroon centre-back Joel Matip, whose contract runs until 2024. (Football Insider) West Brom's Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan could replace Jesse Marsch should Leeds United make a managerial change. (Mail) Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants to return to Stamford...
'Incredible' - New signing blown away by quality of Sunderland support
Sunderland fans did not see a win at Millwall, but they certainly left a big impression.
Sean Dyche steps back in time with nod to a very different Everton era | Jonathan Wilson
Sean Dyche’s sheer energy galvanises Everton with echoes of club’s history evident during their victory over league leaders Arsenal
Enzo Fernandez impresses as Chelsea secure point vs Fulham
$360 million later, and mid-table Chelsea were able to secure a point in a 0-0 draw with European hopefuls Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Chelsea’s spending spree saw them sign eight new players to swell Graham Potter’s first-team squad to 30 players, including Enzo Fernandez, who arrived in west London as the most expensive signing in British football history ($129 million) on Tuesday. The Argentine midfield wasted no time and looked a cut above everyone else on the field as he made his Premier League debut with precious little time to train with his new club.
What Marcel Sabitzer Will Bring To Manchester United
What Marcel Sabitzer Will Bring To Manchester United
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Leicester City: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
The Premier League is back in action this Saturday. Current Records: Leicester City 5-12-3; Aston Villa 8-8-4 Aston Villa's and Leicester City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 22. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Villa is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leicester City
Aside from something of a kit sponsor controversy (I’m not a fan of the decision, but I digress), everything is coming up roses as Aston Villa hosts Leicester City this Saturday. It’s a quality opportunity for a win. With the Foxes sitting in 14th to Villa’s 11th in the...
'Nice touches but no threat' - Millwall boss not impressed by Sunderland
Millwall boss thought Sunderland were more style than substance as the two sides drew at The Den.
Report: Qatar Sports Investments Are Interested Suitors In Takeover Of Liverpool & Manchester United
Liverpool and Manchester United are both up for sale with the Merseyside club also open to new minority investment.
Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell
Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
