WYTV.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
WYTV.com
Jailed contractor faces mounting complaints
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond. John Bartos appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court this afternoon on a theft charge. This is the eighth time Bartos has been before different judges just in the last two weeks, all involving would-be customers who claimed they gave the defendant money for new windows and doors, but he failed to do the work.
WYTV.com
Poland Twp. police want to know if you recognize this truck
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Poland Township are working to solve a theft investigation from 2022 and they need the public’s help. The department shared an image of a pickup truck model they are looking for in hopes that someone recognizes it. While the image shared...
WYTV.com
Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect in the fatal Warren fire that killed a 16-year-old girl has been arrested by U.S. Marshals. According to U.S. Marshals and the Warren Police Department, Zackary Gurd, 23, was arrested by the Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.
WYTV.com
One dead after car hits pedestrian in Trumbull County
WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person died Sunday night after a car hit a pedestrian in Weathersfield Township. Sally Mae Hubbert, 67, was walking across State Route 169 near Glenwood Avenue when she stopped in the middle of the road around 8:30 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WYTV.com
Youngstown program helps suspended drivers get license back
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is helping people with suspended licenses get back on track. “Licensed to Success” is a program designed to help those who are trying to get their license back after being suspended. “We got funding to remove that cycle of fines...
WYTV.com
East Palestine Mass canceled, bishop issues statement
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after Sunday morning Mass was canceled in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, the Bishop of Youngstown, announced the Parish canceled Sunday morning Mass at...
WYTV.com
Press conference: Mandatory East Palestine evacuation
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — East Palestine issued an emergency evacuation notice for a mile around the train derailment fire effective immediately. View the latest details here.
WYTV.com
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning. It happened on the 2000 block of Milton Street. Our reporter on scene saw multiple police cars and caution tape surrounding a home. First News reached out to police for more information but have...
WYTV.com
Road closures in effect from East Palestine evacuation site
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials from the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency have released a list of road closures from the train derailment fire evacuation site. The road closures go into effect at 8 a.m. Once the roads are closed, no one will be permitted to travel in...
WYTV.com
Dog causes house fire, homeowner taken to hospital
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A home in Grove City caught fire early Sunday morning just after 1:30 a.m. The Lee Avenue residence ignited when a dog knocked over something that caused the fire, according to the fire department. The fire chief said when they got to the scene,...
WYTV.com
Car goes over guardrail, closes Trumbull County road
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said a road in Warren Township will have to be closed due to a car going over a guardrail. Troopers were called to North Levitt Road and West Market Street around 1 p.m. OSHP said two people have minor injuries.
WYTV.com
Multiple crews called out to mobile home fire in Mercer County
LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments Mercer County responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon. According to the Hermitage fire department, the mobile home was fully engulfed. These pictures were posted on the Hermitage fire department’s Facebook page:. Jefferson, Mercer, West Middlesex, Sharpesville and Shenango...
WYTV.com
Public Library system to see hour changes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some changes will be coming to some branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County this week. Starting Monday, the Campbell, Newport, Sebring and Tri-Lakes branches will either increase hours on certain days or add additional days to their schedules. Below are the...
WYTV.com
More than 100 displaced after fire evacuates residents in Sharpsville
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Residents from an apartment complex in Sharpsville are taking shelter today after the building caught fire yesterday evening. Fire and police crews were called to the Wade Mertz Apartments on South Mercer Avenue when residents noticed a room on the eighth floor was in flames.
WYTV.com
Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades. This is a part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. According to a press release, DeWine...
WYTV.com
Crews still repairing Canfield Road sinkhole
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Earlier this week, a sinkhole shut down part of Canfield Road. Now, the city of Youngstown has some answers as to how much longer drivers will have to deal with frustrating detours. The sinkhole is expected to close Arden Boulevard and Canfield Road for one...
WYTV.com
Local evacuation ordered after train derails, catches fire
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of East Palestine says a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for part of the East Palestine community after a train derailment caused a massive fire Friday night that was still burning into Saturday morning. In a 6:30 a.m. press conference,...
WYTV.com
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening. He was a professor of music and director of bands and orchestra at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music for 28 years. Gage also was the conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Youth Orchestra during that time.
WYTV.com
Veterans’ help group in need of several items
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans’ Outreach is a non-profit resource for Valley veterans who fall on hard times. They assist veterans year-round, but winter brings unique needs. We wanted to see how supplies were holding up now, mid-winter. From a box of food, a winter coat, or even...
