ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Let me introduce myself: My name is Raven and I’d be a perfect family member for you!”

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a female black/white labrador retriever puppy. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wevv.com

Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) -- An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Late Georgia rapper Takeoff to be honored at 2023 Grammy Awards

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Late Atlanta-based rapper Takeoff is set to be honored posthumously at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum super rap trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
Rough Draft Atlanta

How this local orthopedic center is helping their patients avoid surgery

A doctor in Dunwoody chooses to relieve pain his patients are experiencing rather than sending them to the operating table. Injections over surgery is the mantra for Paul Richin, who runs the Orthopedic Cortisone Injection Center in Dunwoody with his son, Daniel. Paul, who has more than 50 years of experience treating patients, is a […] The post How this local orthopedic center is helping their patients avoid surgery appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA
Architectural Digest

This Interior Designer Didn’t Like a Single House in Atlanta—Until She Found a 1980s Abode With Mediterranean Flare

Even though interior designer Gabriela Eisenhart is an Atlanta native, she’s not a fan of traditional Southern architecture. So when the Silo Studios founder was ready to settle into a forever home with her family, she thought she would have to build one herself. That was until she walked into an unassuming 1983 white-brick Tudor-style house in the Morningside neighborhood. Its interior was unlike anything she’d seen in the city before.
ATLANTA, GA
allhiphop.com

Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail

Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy