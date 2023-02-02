Read full article on original website
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
Just like his name, Champ has a new family and is heading home as a champ.
Popular Atlanta lounge co-owner shot dead was beloved family man, leaves behind wife and 4 kids
ATLANTA — We're learning more about the nightclub co-owner who was gunned down early Saturday morning. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the man shot and killed as Michael Gidewon, who owned the Republic Lounge in West Midtown with his brother. Atlanta Police told 11Alive someone who was at...
'He's only been here 18 years': Milledgeville family devastated after home invasion turns deadly
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Havior family in Milledgeville is mourning the death of 18-year-old Syee Havior. He was shot to death early Thursday after four people invaded the family home. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with family about Syee and what happened. Down a dirt road on Black Spring...
Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot
DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) -- An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Anti-Semitic flyers found in driveways of several Dunwoody, Sandy Springs neighborhoods
Residents in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs neighborhoods found disturbing anti-Semitic flyers in their driveways Sunday morning.
Late Georgia rapper Takeoff to be honored at 2023 Grammy Awards
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Late Atlanta-based rapper Takeoff is set to be honored posthumously at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum super rap trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.
Star Atlanta radio host gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
How this local orthopedic center is helping their patients avoid surgery
A doctor in Dunwoody chooses to relieve pain his patients are experiencing rather than sending them to the operating table. Injections over surgery is the mantra for Paul Richin, who runs the Orthopedic Cortisone Injection Center in Dunwoody with his son, Daniel. Paul, who has more than 50 years of experience treating patients, is a […] The post How this local orthopedic center is helping their patients avoid surgery appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
This Interior Designer Didn’t Like a Single House in Atlanta—Until She Found a 1980s Abode With Mediterranean Flare
Even though interior designer Gabriela Eisenhart is an Atlanta native, she’s not a fan of traditional Southern architecture. So when the Silo Studios founder was ready to settle into a forever home with her family, she thought she would have to build one herself. That was until she walked into an unassuming 1983 white-brick Tudor-style house in the Morningside neighborhood. Its interior was unlike anything she’d seen in the city before.
Macon resident sentenced for death threats, attempted extortion
MACON — A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., has been sentenced to serve 34 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook. Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, was sentenced to serve 34...
Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail
Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
‘Her Life Was Suddenly Altered’: Friend Says Georgia High School Teacher Injured In Viral Brawl with Student Is Unable to Walk
Less than a week after a Georgia teacher was captured on video in a fracas with one of her students, her friends are saying her leg and knee are so injured she will need to learn to walk again. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the educator with...
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
