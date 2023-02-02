Even though interior designer Gabriela Eisenhart is an Atlanta native, she’s not a fan of traditional Southern architecture. So when the Silo Studios founder was ready to settle into a forever home with her family, she thought she would have to build one herself. That was until she walked into an unassuming 1983 white-brick Tudor-style house in the Morningside neighborhood. Its interior was unlike anything she’d seen in the city before.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO