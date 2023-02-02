ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Monday's transfer gossip: Matip, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Williams, Cancelo, Coutinho, Messi

Liverpool will listen to offers this summer for 31-year-old former Cameroon centre-back Joel Matip, whose contract runs until 2024. (Football Insider) West Brom's Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan could replace Jesse Marsch should Leeds United make a managerial change. (Mail) Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants to return to Stamford...
NBC Sports

Enzo Fernandez impresses as Chelsea secure point vs Fulham

$360 million later, and mid-table Chelsea were able to secure a point in a 0-0 draw with European hopefuls Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Chelsea’s spending spree saw them sign eight new players to swell Graham Potter’s first-team squad to 30 players, including Enzo Fernandez, who arrived in west London as the most expensive signing in British football history ($129 million) on Tuesday. The Argentine midfield wasted no time and looked a cut above everyone else on the field as he made his Premier League debut with precious little time to train with his new club.
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
SB Nation

Everton vs Arsenal: Match Preview | The Sean Dyche era starts here

Another new manager begins their Everton tenure this weekend as Sean Dyche welcomes league leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park. It has been yet another turbulent few weeks in Evertonia, with Frank Lampard and Anthony Gordon moving on, Dyche arriving and precisely no-one coming through the Finch Farm gates on deadline day.
FOX Sports

Weston McKennie makes Premier League debut for Leeds United

U.S. Men's National team star Weston McKennie made his Premier League debut for Leeds United on Sunday. Leeds United fell 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, who got a 14th-minute goal from Wales forward Brennan Johnson. McKennie entered as a substitute for the club, which he said he felt had very strong...
BBC

Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell

Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC

Carlisle United 0-1 Harrogate Town

Harrogate ended a run of five games without a win in League Two after Paul Huntington's late own goal earned them victory away at promotion-chasing Carlisle. The match looked destined to end in a goalless draw until the 82nd minute, when Huntington misjudged a pass back to goalkeeper Tomas Holy and sent it agonisingly across the line.

