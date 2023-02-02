Read full article on original website
Played for both: Former Sunderland and current Millwall midfielder George Honeyman
The former Sunderland midfielder now plies his trade at Millwall after a stint at Hull City.
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Monday's transfer gossip: Matip, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Williams, Cancelo, Coutinho, Messi
Liverpool will listen to offers this summer for 31-year-old former Cameroon centre-back Joel Matip, whose contract runs until 2024. (Football Insider) West Brom's Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan could replace Jesse Marsch should Leeds United make a managerial change. (Mail) Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants to return to Stamford...
'Incredible' - New signing blown away by quality of Sunderland support
Sunderland fans did not see a win at Millwall, but they certainly left a big impression.
Sean Dyche steps back in time with nod to a very different Everton era | Jonathan Wilson
Sean Dyche’s sheer energy galvanises Everton with echoes of club’s history evident during their victory over league leaders Arsenal
Enzo Fernandez impresses as Chelsea secure point vs Fulham
$360 million later, and mid-table Chelsea were able to secure a point in a 0-0 draw with European hopefuls Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Chelsea’s spending spree saw them sign eight new players to swell Graham Potter’s first-team squad to 30 players, including Enzo Fernandez, who arrived in west London as the most expensive signing in British football history ($129 million) on Tuesday. The Argentine midfield wasted no time and looked a cut above everyone else on the field as he made his Premier League debut with precious little time to train with his new club.
What Marcel Sabitzer Will Bring To Manchester United
What Marcel Sabitzer Will Bring To Manchester United
Harry Kane enjoys ‘magical feeling’ after breaking Jimmy Greaves’ Spurs record
The striker scored his 267th Tottenham goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester City to move top of the club’s standings and said it was a ‘dream come true’
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Leicester City: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
The Premier League is back in action this Saturday. Current Records: Leicester City 5-12-3; Aston Villa 8-8-4 Aston Villa's and Leicester City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 22. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Villa is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Report: David Moyes Tips Chelsea Target Declan Rice To Break Transfer Record
West Ham manager David Moyes has tipped Chelsea target Declan Rice to "blow the transfer out of the water".
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
Everton vs Arsenal: Match Preview | The Sean Dyche era starts here
Another new manager begins their Everton tenure this weekend as Sean Dyche welcomes league leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park. It has been yet another turbulent few weeks in Evertonia, with Frank Lampard and Anthony Gordon moving on, Dyche arriving and precisely no-one coming through the Finch Farm gates on deadline day.
Weston McKennie makes Premier League debut for Leeds United
U.S. Men's National team star Weston McKennie made his Premier League debut for Leeds United on Sunday. Leeds United fell 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, who got a 14th-minute goal from Wales forward Brennan Johnson. McKennie entered as a substitute for the club, which he said he felt had very strong...
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
'Nice touches but no threat' - Millwall boss not impressed by Sunderland
Millwall boss thought Sunderland were more style than substance as the two sides drew at The Den.
Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell
Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
Carlisle United 0-1 Harrogate Town
Harrogate ended a run of five games without a win in League Two after Paul Huntington's late own goal earned them victory away at promotion-chasing Carlisle. The match looked destined to end in a goalless draw until the 82nd minute, when Huntington misjudged a pass back to goalkeeper Tomas Holy and sent it agonisingly across the line.
