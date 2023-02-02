ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center

Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New commercial cleaning business Authority Clean serving Georgetown, Austin area

Authority Clean, a commercial cleaning company, recently began serving the Georgetown area. (Courtesy Authority Clean) Authority Clean, a commercial cleaning company for large businesses, opened Dec. 27. Owner Colby Morris said the business focuses its services in Georgetown, Cedar Park and Round Rock, but will also provide cleaning services throughout...
GEORGETOWN, TX
kurv.com

Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

1 dead, 1 hurt after North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in North Austin on Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of Interstate 35, near Rundberg Lane. No other information is available at this...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

