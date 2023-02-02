Read full article on original website
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center
Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
Round Rock ISD to hold virtual information session on fentanyl
Community members interested in learning more about fentanyl can participate in a virtual town hall held by Round Rock ISD on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Community members interested in learning more about fentanyl—a highly potent opioid that ranks as the No. 1 leading cause of death...
4 kid-friendly spots to cure cabin fever in Austin this weekend, Feb. 3-5
Thinkery is located at 1830 Simond Ave., Austin. (Courtesy Thinkery) Five YMCA of Austin locations will be open for free this weekend until 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 for those who have been stuck at home during the winter storm. Visitors can use the fitness centers, exercise classes, heated pools, gymnasiums, Child Watch and locker rooms.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
Update: Austin Community College Riverside, South Austin campuses closed Feb. 3
Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages in the area. (Community Impact Staff) Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb....
Austin Community College to resume classes, activities Friday, Feb. 3
All Austin Community College campuses are set to reopen Friday, Feb. 3, after the winter storm took out power and made roads unsafe to drive. (Courtesy Austin Community College) Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb. 3 due...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
One Austin ISD school still without power; district pivots with modified school day Feb. 6
One Austin ISD elementary school is still without power, and the district has come up with a modified school day for the campus Feb. 6. (Community Impact staff) One Austin ISD elementary school is still without power, and the district has come up with a modified school day for the campus Feb. 6.
New commercial cleaning business Authority Clean serving Georgetown, Austin area
Authority Clean, a commercial cleaning company, recently began serving the Georgetown area. (Courtesy Authority Clean) Authority Clean, a commercial cleaning company for large businesses, opened Dec. 27. Owner Colby Morris said the business focuses its services in Georgetown, Cedar Park and Round Rock, but will also provide cleaning services throughout...
The Great Outdoors renovating to provide better service to customers
Employees said they are especially excited about the newest mural by Carmen Rangel, which customers can see at the entrance to the garden center. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) The Great Outdoors is almost done renovating its location at 2730 S. Congress Ave., Austin, to provide better service to its customers. Some...
kurv.com
Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
Top Black-owned businesses to go to in Austin for Black History Month
KXAN wants to know which Black-owned Austin businesses are your favorite. Let us know!
40 new businesses to visit in Northwest Austin in 2023
Looking for a new business to visit in Northwest Austin? The following 40 shops opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive. 23. Alo Yoga (coming in 2023) 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin. 24. Legends Boxing. 11521 N. RM 620, Ste. 850, Austin.
Buda Chick-Fil-A to Undergo Half-Million Dollar Renovation
The filing lists that the renovations will take place in late 2023, with an estimated completion date of October 30th.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
1 dead, 1 hurt after North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in North Austin on Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of Interstate 35, near Rundberg Lane. No other information is available at this...
