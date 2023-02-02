Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Police: Man threatening neighbors with knife, leads officers in multi-agency chase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man is in police custody after “waving” a knife around bystanders and fleeing from police Friday evening. Tyler Jorden Oliphant, 30, was booked into the Washington County Jail for charges of aggravated assault, failing to stop at the command of police, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue stranded woman, injured motorcyclist in separate incidents in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Search and Rescue crews assisted a stranded woman and an injured motorcyclist in separate incidents Saturday. Crews first responded to a remote area of Smith’s Mesa to bring a woman off the mountain, according to a social media...
Gephardt Daily
Woman shot by law enforcement agents in Iron County facing charges
IRON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The woman shot by law enforcement agents in Iron County is now facing charges based on her exchange with officers. A statement from the Iron County Attorney’s Office says county resident Shawna Owens, 37, has been charged on suspicion of:
KSLTV
One in custody, one outstanding after St. George home burglary
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Four schools in St. George were placed under lockout protocol Friday while police searched for two burglary suspects in the nearby area. One was eventually found, while the other is still outstanding. The schools that were affected included Crimson View Elementary, South Mesa Elementary, Little...
More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border
More criminal charges are expected against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.
‘Suspicious death’: Woman’s body found in St. George
Police responded to a call about a woman's body found in St. George on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
ABC 4
Man Accused of Human Trafficking After Routine Traffic Stop in Washington County
A man has been arrested and accused of human trafficking after a routine traffic stop in Washington County allegedly revealed a series of crimes, including traveling with a missing girl from Massachusetts. Man Accused of Human Trafficking After Routine Traffic …. A man has been arrested and accused of human...
KSLTV
KSL+: Healing in schools after Enoch tragic shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — In the weeks following the tragic shooting in Enoch that killed five children, the school community continues to feel the impact. This week, KSL+ producer Eliza Pace talks to Shauna Lund about the efforts inside Iron County School District to help students and staff heal through counseling, awareness, and wellness rooms. Plus, how a local organization’s donation is helping them get there.
midutahradio.com
Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple
The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
890kdxu.com
New Store Coming to St George
For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
890kdxu.com
This Beautiful Wedding Venue Is Southern Utah’s Best Kept Secret
At last count, I have performed over 350 weddings in Southern Utah as a professional Wedding Officiant. I've performed weddings all over the place in many, many different settings. Doing this so much, I've come to notice a few places that I look forward to visiting each time. One of...
