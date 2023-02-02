ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

KSLTV

Police: Man threatening neighbors with knife, leads officers in multi-agency chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man is in police custody after “waving” a knife around bystanders and fleeing from police Friday evening. Tyler Jorden Oliphant, 30, was booked into the Washington County Jail for charges of aggravated assault, failing to stop at the command of police, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman shot by law enforcement agents in Iron County facing charges

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The woman shot by law enforcement agents in Iron County is now facing charges based on her exchange with officers. A statement from the Iron County Attorney’s Office says county resident Shawna Owens, 37, has been charged on suspicion of:
IRON COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

One in custody, one outstanding after St. George home burglary

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Four schools in St. George were placed under lockout protocol Friday while police searched for two burglary suspects in the nearby area. One was eventually found, while the other is still outstanding. The schools that were affected included Crimson View Elementary, South Mesa Elementary, Little...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

KSL+: Healing in schools after Enoch tragic shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — In the weeks following the tragic shooting in Enoch that killed five children, the school community continues to feel the impact. This week, KSL+ producer Eliza Pace talks to Shauna Lund about the efforts inside Iron County School District to help students and staff heal through counseling, awareness, and wellness rooms. Plus, how a local organization’s donation is helping them get there.
ENOCH, UT
midutahradio.com

Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple

The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

New Store Coming to St George

For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

