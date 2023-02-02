ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 4

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Millions in federal funding heading to Hawaii to address homelessness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending $3 million to Kauai and Maui as part of a nationwide $315 million package. Officials said the funds will go toward increasing the supply of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?. Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry. The internship...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

MECO gets influx of inquiries regarding LIHEAP utility credits

Utility credits through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program have been delayed as the state and Hawaiian Electric work to have the credits applied to bills. Maui Economic Opportunity, whose only role in LIHEAP was to sign up applicants last June, has been deluged with phone calls with callers asking when the credits will be applied and the cause of the delay. The credits usually appear on utility bills beginning in the fall.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island

Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

See what happened when some homeless Native Hawaiians decided to occupy a housing complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians planned to move Tuesday. They showed up at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex in Maili. It’s located on Department of Hawaiian Homelands property. A community group helping the homeless admits they did not get permission to occupy the empty unlocked units.
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiʻi Land Trust announces new president and CEO

The nonprofit Hawai‘i Land Trust has named ‘Olu Campbell as president and CEO. Campbell has worked in various capacities in the public and private sectors in areas that include conservation, community empowerment, education, Native Hawaiian rights, food systems, climate change, housing and development, law and business. Since 2018,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy