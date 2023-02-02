Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
mauinow.com
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement gets $200,000 for community programs
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has been awarded a $200,000 grant from The Hawai’i Pacific Foundation Inc. to expand the reach of the council’s community-facing programs, as well as add to its endowment, a news release said. “We’re grateful to The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation for this incredibly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Millions in federal funding heading to Hawaii to address homelessness
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending $3 million to Kauai and Maui as part of a nationwide $315 million package. Officials said the funds will go toward increasing the supply of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
“Unconventional’ move by homeless Native Hawaiians to move into housing without permission getting praise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Native Hawaiians who made a bold move to get homeless people off the beach are being praised tonight for their unconventional tactics. Only Hawaii News Now was there this week when the group occupied a Maili housing complex. It’s been three days in their new home...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?. Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry. The internship...
mauinow.com
MECO gets influx of inquiries regarding LIHEAP utility credits
Utility credits through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program have been delayed as the state and Hawaiian Electric work to have the credits applied to bills. Maui Economic Opportunity, whose only role in LIHEAP was to sign up applicants last June, has been deluged with phone calls with callers asking when the credits will be applied and the cause of the delay. The credits usually appear on utility bills beginning in the fall.
A ‘Wealth Asset Tax’ On Hawaii’s Richest Residents Advances In The Legislature
A key Senate committee gave preliminary approval Thursday to a measure that would impose a new tax on Hawaii’s wealthiest residents in what one senator described as an effort to reduce income inequality. This is the second consecutive year the Senate Judiciary committee led by Sen. Karl Rhoads has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A Maui firefighter needs blood donations. Those on his island find they’re unable to help
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks one week since a Maui firefighter was critically injured in a flood. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea in Kihei. He is still fighting for his life. His family has been pleading for blood donations. But...
bigislandnow.com
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island
Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
See what happened when some homeless Native Hawaiians decided to occupy a housing complex
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians planned to move Tuesday. They showed up at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex in Maili. It’s located on Department of Hawaiian Homelands property. A community group helping the homeless admits they did not get permission to occupy the empty unlocked units.
KITV.com
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
The DOE Has A New Strategic Plan. Now Education Officials Need To Implement It
The Hawaii Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a new strategic plan laying out a vision and goals for the state’s 258 public schools over the next six years. The blueprint is based on substantial input from parents, teachers, students, principals, elected officials and higher education affiliates in a bid to move beyond pandemic-era challenges.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Land Trust announces new president and CEO
The nonprofit Hawai‘i Land Trust has named ‘Olu Campbell as president and CEO. Campbell has worked in various capacities in the public and private sectors in areas that include conservation, community empowerment, education, Native Hawaiian rights, food systems, climate change, housing and development, law and business. Since 2018,...
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Big Island paddler didn’t let a life changing diagnosis stop him from hitting the water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Ke’ehi lagoon, but a Kamehameha-Hawaii athlete was already a champion before he even stepped in the water. Noah Pila is a senior paddler for the Warriors, who was getting ready for his last season...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
KITV.com
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
mauinow.com
Police renew request for assistance in finding woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry. She was reported missing on the island of Maui in late July 2019; however, her family recently received a tip of a possible sighting of her in Pāhoa town on Jan. 13, 2023.
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
