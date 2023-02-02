Utility credits through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program have been delayed as the state and Hawaiian Electric work to have the credits applied to bills. Maui Economic Opportunity, whose only role in LIHEAP was to sign up applicants last June, has been deluged with phone calls with callers asking when the credits will be applied and the cause of the delay. The credits usually appear on utility bills beginning in the fall.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO