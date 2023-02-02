ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes come up short in road game at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – We have photos, highlights and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 77-69 loss to Michigan at the Crisler Center on Sunday. Ohio State had no answer for Michigan’s All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson. He came in averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. He lived up to the billing as he had 26 points and 11 rebounds in the win. The 7-1 Dickinson was 10 of 15 from the floor and 6 of 9 at the foul line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

BH: Texas Buckeyes | Bright spot Bruce

** One bright spot … The free fall for the Ohio State men’s basketball team continued with Sunday’s loss at Michigan. We recapped that one here. Perhaps the one bright spot coming out of the game was the “return” of freshman point guard Bruce Thornton. Earlier this year, he went through a stretch of eight double-digit scoring games in nine outings. It looked like the Buckeyes had their point guard for now and the future. But then Thornton went through a slump with just one double-digit game in a 10-game stretch. Some of that coincided with a wrist injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State players who can help themselves most this offseason - offense

The offseason is in full force when it comes to the Ohio State football team. After a year that saw the Buckeyes make the College Football Playoff, only to lose by one point in heartbreaking fashion to eventual national champions Georgia in the semifinal, but also lose Michigan and fail to even play in the Big Ten Championship Game for a second straight season, it would not be a stretch to say it is a big next several months for the Scarlet and Gray.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Helwagen Chat: Tuesday 8:30 p.m. (post questions here)

Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen will host his weekly Chat at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on The Front Row message board. Feel free to click on the replies buttom below and ask questions on Ohio State and Big Ten football, basketball and recruiting. Steve will be in after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to answer any questions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy