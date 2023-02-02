** One bright spot … The free fall for the Ohio State men’s basketball team continued with Sunday’s loss at Michigan. We recapped that one here. Perhaps the one bright spot coming out of the game was the “return” of freshman point guard Bruce Thornton. Earlier this year, he went through a stretch of eight double-digit scoring games in nine outings. It looked like the Buckeyes had their point guard for now and the future. But then Thornton went through a slump with just one double-digit game in a 10-game stretch. Some of that coincided with a wrist injury.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO