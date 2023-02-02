ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss women's basketball score vs. Tennessee: Live updates

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Nxjw_0kabAQ7G00

Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin made her opinion clear when she met reporters on Wednesday.

She thinks her Rebels (18-4, 7-2 SEC) are set to take on a

team that should be in the top 25 when they travel to Knoxville Thursday for a clash with the Volunteers (16-8, 8-1). Ole Miss is coming off one of its most noteworthy wins in recent memory, having rebounded from a 19-point halftime deficit to beat what was at the time a ranked Arkansas team. A win would see the Rebels leapfrog the Vols into third place in the SEC.

Tennessee suffered its first conference loss of the season Monday, dropping a 76-68 decision on the road to an unbeaten LSU team.

BRACKETOLOGY:Where Ole Miss women's basketball stands in latest NCAA Tournament projections

RECRUITING:Ole Miss football recruiting class 2023: Meet Lane Kiffin's National Signing Day additions

COACH CAL:Why Kentucky basketball's John Calipari went to bat for Kermit Davis after Ole Miss loses again

Ole Miss women's basketball vs. Tennessee: Start time, TV info

Ole Miss women's basketball and Tennessee will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss women's basketball vs. Tennessee: Live score updates

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Forecasting what this year's Dandy Dozen might look like

Today, we engage in an exercise in futility. Every year, the state's newpaper, the Clarion Ledger, puts out its list of what it calls "the Dandy Dozen." It is the top 12 prospects inside the state of Mississippi. As our attention begins to float toward the 2024 class, we thought we might give it an early stab at predicting what the Dandy Dozen might look like when it is finally released in August. These picks are in no order. So without further adieu, let's roll out our early predictions for which prospects might make the newspaper's Dandy Dozen this summer. Let us know who you think we left off and who we got right. We'll revisit this list in the springtime...
OXFORD, MS
WATE

Viral ‘security guard’ dancer brings back moves for basketball season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The viral UT Security guard is back at it again by wowing thousands of Vol fans all over the country. Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Wednesday after officials with the Department of Justice said he brought a missing teen across state lines. A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her hometown in Jopin, Missouri on Jan. 27. Investigators discovered her Snapchat account and found she had been messaging 31-year-old Christopher Bruey about him picking her up and getting married.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy