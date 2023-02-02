Ole Miss women's basketball score vs. Tennessee: Live updates

Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin made her opinion clear when she met reporters on Wednesday.

She thinks her Rebels (18-4, 7-2 SEC) are set to take on a

team that should be in the top 25 when they travel to Knoxville Thursday for a clash with the Volunteers (16-8, 8-1). Ole Miss is coming off one of its most noteworthy wins in recent memory, having rebounded from a 19-point halftime deficit to beat what was at the time a ranked Arkansas team. A win would see the Rebels leapfrog the Vols into third place in the SEC.

Tennessee suffered its first conference loss of the season Monday, dropping a 76-68 decision on the road to an unbeaten LSU team.

Ole Miss women's basketball vs. Tennessee: Start time, TV info

Ole Miss women's basketball and Tennessee will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

