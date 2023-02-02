ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Energy no longer able to provide "specific system-wide restoration estimate"

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNR7C_0kab9xTV00

Austin Energy officials said Thursday afternoon the utility was no longer able "to provide a specific system-wide restoration estimate", as more than 150,000 customers continued to suffer without electricity for the second straight day.

CIty leaders held their first press conference Thursday morning to address the ongoing storm recovery. Initially, utility officials were confident in a deadline of 6pm Friday for crews to be able to complete restoration efforts.

In a later update Thursday afternoon, utility officials backtracked on that timeline.

"Each individual outage has unique challenges and full restoration will take longer than initially anticipated," a tweet posted by the utility reads. "At this time, we are unable to provide a restoration time."

Officials say more than 100 crews are working to restore service, with "mutual aid" crews from other utilities making their way to Austin to help with the effforts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kut.org

It could be another week before some Austin Energy customers get power back

Some Austin Energy customers may not have their power restored for another week, the utility said Sunday night. "We are now focusing on the most complicated & time-consuming restoration efforts. Incoming wind & rain will pose additional challenges," it said in a tweet. "Based on current information, we expect to restore power to nearly all remaining customers by Sunday, Feb. 12."
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Why did this ice storm cause so many power outages in Austin?

Back in 2007, a big ice storm hit the city of Austin. Trees and power lines were coated in frozen precipitation, cutting power for around 35,000 customers, some of whom went days without electricity. At the time, it was considered one of the worst local power outages in the city’s...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers

Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. “There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get help,” said Christy Kale, who lives in south Austin. “We got a text (Friday) saying ‘thank you for your patience,’” after receiving a text on Thursday that said a repair crew had been assigned to the area, Kale said. “But no one has come to the neighborhood that I can tell.” “There are elderly people” in the neighborhood, said Kale, 66. “Children, people who need medical equipment, it’s just wrong” that no one with the energy company will say when power is expected to be restored.
AUSTIN, TX
crete

Investigation Launched After Close Call at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

U.S. aviation officials have launched an investigation following a close call at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. The incident occurred when air traffic controllers cleared a Southwest passenger plane for takeoff on the same runway that a FedEx cargo plane was cleared to land on. The mistake was quickly identified and the FedEx plane was able to abort its landing and regain altitude.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
708
Followers
515
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy