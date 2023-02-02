Austin Energy no longer able to provide "specific system-wide restoration estimate"

Austin Energy officials said Thursday afternoon the utility was no longer able "to provide a specific system-wide restoration estimate", as more than 150,000 customers continued to suffer without electricity for the second straight day.

CIty leaders held their first press conference Thursday morning to address the ongoing storm recovery. Initially, utility officials were confident in a deadline of 6pm Friday for crews to be able to complete restoration efforts.

In a later update Thursday afternoon, utility officials backtracked on that timeline.

"Each individual outage has unique challenges and full restoration will take longer than initially anticipated," a tweet posted by the utility reads. "At this time, we are unable to provide a restoration time."

Officials say more than 100 crews are working to restore service, with "mutual aid" crews from other utilities making their way to Austin to help with the effforts.