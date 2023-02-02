ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Watch Viral Horror Sensation 'Skinamarink' Online

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago
Are you looking to stream something off the beaten path? If so, the polarizing horror film Skinamarink might just be for you.

Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball, the viral sensation centers on two children who wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing. Not only that, all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. Personally, I hate it when that happens.

Described as an “extremely online, word-of-mouth, lo-fi horror sensation” by Charles Bramesco, the Skinamarink’s Rotten Tomatoes page is quite interesting, with the movie currently boasting a 72% Tomatometer score compared to a 43% Audience Score. Critics seem to appreciate the experimental nature of the movie (it was made with a $15,000 budget), while audiences are less enthused. You can judge for yourself by streaming the film online.

Where can you watch Skinamarink? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Skinamarink On Netflix Or Hulu?

Nope. The film isn’t currently available on Netflix or Hulu.

Is Skinamarink On HBO Max?

That’s a negative. But Skinamarink is available to stream online. We promise.

Where To Watch Skinamarink Online:

Skinamarink is now streaming on Shudder and AMC+. Available for $8.99/month or $83.88/year (which averages to $6.99/month), AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that offers the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV. The streamer also includes full access to Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

AMC+ offers a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

How To Watch Skinamarink On Shudder:

With plans starting at $4.75/month, Shudder is a premium streaming service that offers a wide variety of horror, thriller, and supernatural movies and specials. Available on Google Play, Roku, Sling TV, Dish, Amazon, and various Apple devices, the service offers a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

Can I Watch Skinamarink On Amazon?

You can stream Skinamarink on Amazon via the service’s Shudder or AMC+ add-ons. Both streaming services offer an additional seven-day free trial through Amazon.

