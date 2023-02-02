ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around San Francisco

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around San Francisco to support local Black businesses. 2. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. 3. Everett and Jones BBQ. 4. Home of Chicken and Waffles. 5. Kingston 11 Cuisine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres

NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Will San Francisco’s Case for Reparations Light the Fuse for the Nation?

It’s nearly impossible to discuss the case for reparations in San Francisco without first addressing the $5-million elephant in the room. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will review a detailed 60-page report that traces the harm done to the city’s Black community over generations, drawing a direct line from segregation and displacement to disparities we see today in mass incarceration, education and homelessness. The first action item in the reparations plan calls for a lump-sum payout of $5 million to each qualifying Black resident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
VALLEJO, CA

