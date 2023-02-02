Read full article on original website
SF Chinese New Year Parade lights up downtown with thousands in attendance
In Chinese folklore, firecrackers ward off evil spirits. And after lighting off of hundreds of firecrackers, this year's San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade began.
sfstandard.com
Despite Pouring Rain, Big Crowds Celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in Chinatown
Drizzly weather couldn’t stop throngs of people from filling Chinatown’s streets and sidewalks Saturday night, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit at the annual Lunar New Year Parade. From Downtown to Chinatown, thousands of attendees held umbrellas and gathered on both sides of the parade route to watch...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around San Francisco
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around San Francisco to support local Black businesses. 2. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. 3. Everett and Jones BBQ. 4. Home of Chicken and Waffles. 5. Kingston 11 Cuisine.
NBC Bay Area
Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres
NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
sfstandard.com
Will San Francisco’s Case for Reparations Light the Fuse for the Nation?
It’s nearly impossible to discuss the case for reparations in San Francisco without first addressing the $5-million elephant in the room. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will review a detailed 60-page report that traces the harm done to the city’s Black community over generations, drawing a direct line from segregation and displacement to disparities we see today in mass incarceration, education and homelessness. The first action item in the reparations plan calls for a lump-sum payout of $5 million to each qualifying Black resident.
40-year-old San Francisco vegetarian restaurant is closing this week
One of the oldest vegetarian restaurants in SF, Ananda Fuara gained a following for dishes like the "neatloaf" sandwich.
sfstandard.com
The Confounding Life of the Woman Seeking To Heal San Francisco’s Wounds
It was around midnight on a spring day in 1989 when two carloads of men sprayed bullets into a crowd of young people hanging out in front of the Bayview Opera House, wounding nine and killing two. The shootings in San Francisco’s historically African American neighborhood shocked the city and...
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
The debauched story of San Francisco’s most rock ‘n’ roll house, 2400 Fulton
"The biggest bag of blow I ever saw in my life."
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Sobre Mesa, DAMNFiNE pizza, Spinning Bones
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 14, airs Thursday, February 2, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In downtown Oakland, Sobre Mesa creates an urban neighborhood paradise with lush, tropical greenery, creative cocktails, and...
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
7x7.com
Inside Birch & Rye, NorCal's Only New Restaurant Nominated for a James Beard Award
Despite a glut of fantastic restaurants opening in the Bay Area and Wine Country last year, the list of semi-finalists for the prestigious James Beard Award for best new restaurant included just one from Northern California: Birch & Rye. No one who follows the Bay Area food scene was surprised...
