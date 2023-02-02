If you've lived in Boise for some time, you may be familiar with the man known as David Rush. The man of many talents... According to the official site for Guinness World Records, David is an author, speaker, entertainer, STEM advocate, and as we all know - a career record-breaker. David is known for breaking over 200 world records and has quite literally made a career out of it. The man has broken records that most of us never knew even existed.

BOISE, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO