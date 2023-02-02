ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

105.5 The Fan

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
CALDWELL, ID
105.5 The Fan

10 of the Best Places for Tater Tots in the Boise Area

I feel like today was made specifically for Idaho… because it’s National Tater Tot Day! We recently discovered the #1 family recipe in Idaho is actually tater tots. So, of course, we’ve gotta celebrate this day. And, if anyone knows a little something about potatoes, it’s Idahoans.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

The Best Beer In Idaho And Every State

BOISE, Idaho. Finding the best beer in Idaho was no small feat. But when it comes to brewskies, no distance is too great! To avoid bias, we turned to data compiled in Jan. 2020 by BeerAdvocate, the premier resource and gold standard for beer buffs. Scroll below to see the...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Boise Home Way Overdoes It On The Green Paint

BOISE, Idaho. In case you missed it, 2022 was the year of green. From homeowners to homebuilders, last year's Harris Pole showed 62% of Americans would introduce a green color scheme into their home. But why? What made green the go-to color of 2022? Sue Wadden from Sherwin-Williams has the...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]

We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

5 of Idaho’s Richest Cities to Watch 👀 in 2023

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho. Would ya' look at that? Three of Idaho's five wealthiest cities belong to Boise's Treasure Valley. With Idaho's richest city having a median household income of $99,814, becoming a resident there requires fairly deep pockets. But compared to the richest city in America, Idaho's most affluent community...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Boise Man Adds Another World Record to His Impressive Resume

If you've lived in Boise for some time, you may be familiar with the man known as David Rush. The man of many talents... According to the official site for Guinness World Records, David is an author, speaker, entertainer, STEM advocate, and as we all know - a career record-breaker. David is known for breaking over 200 world records and has quite literally made a career out of it. The man has broken records that most of us never knew even existed.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Armed And Dangerous Robbery Suspects Still At Large In Boise Area

Boise, Idaho - Armed and dangerous suspects are on the run after an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill. At 1:22 pm on January 31, 2023, the Boise Police Departed responded to the call and after going through video footage at the establishment they released photos of the suspects. The robbery took place at Rose Hill Coise and Jewelry.
BOISE, ID
