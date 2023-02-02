ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

casscountyonline.com

Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Shabazz defends past comments on crime and poverty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Republican mayoral candidate Abdul-Hakim Shabazz on Friday said past comments on crime were meant to provoke thought and discussion. Democrats already are targeting Shabazz over past comments he has made such as a 2015 op-ed in which he referred to the matter of homicides involving people with past felony convictions as “a self-cleaning oven.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz confirms run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz has confirmed he will run for Indianapolis mayor. Shabazz, the editor and publisher of IndyPolitics.org, shared with FOX59 that he will officially file on Thursday. He will enter the race as a Republican and will face Pastor James Jackson and John Couch in the primary.  “Public safety, public works and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Al Hubbard, Businessman and Entrepreneur

For our 200th podcast interview, “Leaders and Legends” presents a conversation with businessman and entrepreneur Al Hubbard. A philanthropist who served in both Bush Administrations, Al is also one of Indiana’s leading education experts.  We talk with all about his career, his friendship with President George W. Bush, and the state of politics in our state and country in 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59 Angela Answers: New rules proposed for inmate trust fund accounts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Justice Department has proposed new rules for the operation of inmate trust fund accounts. It’s the money the incarcerated use to buy items in the prison commissary. Kevin Ring, President of FAMM and Cecilia Cardenas who spent 10 years in prison joined Angela Ganote. Watch the video to see the policies surrounding […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shooting investigation on Indy’s northeast side

UPDATE: Police arrested Lamont Franklin, 47, in connection to the shooting. INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened on Sterling Apple Drive which is just off North German Church Road. Details are limited, but IMPD said the victim is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

For the culture: Taking Indiana fashion forward

INDIANAPOLIS — Denisha Ferguson is taking Indiana fashion forward. You can catch her humbly taking a bow after models strut the runway in her clothing designs. But she'll be the first to tell you not to be confused by the glitz and glam of fashion shows. The real work...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Family searching for justice

A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Noblesville woman conquers cancer and life a mile at a time

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — At 72, Char Cooper is always on the move. "No matter how you feel – when you go out for a run you always feel better," Cooper said. The Noblesville resident has run half marathons and nine marathons. She always keeps going even when a bear emerged during a race in Colorado.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YAHOO!

Teen fatally shot overnight in Irvington

Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was fatally shot late Saturday night in the Irvington neighborhood. IMPD east district officers responded to the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot, police said. When officers arrived at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School

Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis

Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: Amplifying women’s voices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by professional speaker, educator, and author Angel Henry to talk about how she’s amplifying women’s voices through her book “Dents in the Ceiling.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

