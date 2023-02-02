Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz announces 2023 mayoral bid
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz has he announced his run to be the Republican candidate for Indianapolis mayor. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Shabazz, who talked about his 2023 mayoral bid and what sets him apart...
casscountyonline.com
Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
WISH-TV
Shabazz defends past comments on crime and poverty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Republican mayoral candidate Abdul-Hakim Shabazz on Friday said past comments on crime were meant to provoke thought and discussion. Democrats already are targeting Shabazz over past comments he has made such as a 2015 op-ed in which he referred to the matter of homicides involving people with past felony convictions as “a self-cleaning oven.”
Abdul-Hakim Shabazz confirms run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz has confirmed he will run for Indianapolis mayor. Shabazz, the editor and publisher of IndyPolitics.org, shared with FOX59 that he will officially file on Thursday. He will enter the race as a Republican and will face Pastor James Jackson and John Couch in the primary. “Public safety, public works and […]
WISH-TV
Al Hubbard, Businessman and Entrepreneur
For our 200th podcast interview, “Leaders and Legends” presents a conversation with businessman and entrepreneur Al Hubbard. A philanthropist who served in both Bush Administrations, Al is also one of Indiana’s leading education experts. We talk with all about his career, his friendship with President George W. Bush, and the state of politics in our state and country in 2023.
cbs4indy.com
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives …. Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Indy high school athletes teaming up for...
2 convicted in nationwide scheme involving Indianapolis car lots
Following a six-day trial, a federal jury found 47-year-old Brian Fenner, of Indianapolis, and 63-year-old Dennis Birkley, of Wisconsin, guilty of one count of conspiracy, 14 counts of fraud and three counts of money laundering.
FOX59 Angela Answers: New rules proposed for inmate trust fund accounts
INDIANAPOLIS — The Justice Department has proposed new rules for the operation of inmate trust fund accounts. It’s the money the incarcerated use to buy items in the prison commissary. Kevin Ring, President of FAMM and Cecilia Cardenas who spent 10 years in prison joined Angela Ganote. Watch the video to see the policies surrounding […]
Shooting investigation on Indy’s northeast side
UPDATE: Police arrested Lamont Franklin, 47, in connection to the shooting. INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened on Sterling Apple Drive which is just off North German Church Road. Details are limited, but IMPD said the victim is […]
For the culture: Taking Indiana fashion forward
INDIANAPOLIS — Denisha Ferguson is taking Indiana fashion forward. You can catch her humbly taking a bow after models strut the runway in her clothing designs. But she'll be the first to tell you not to be confused by the glitz and glam of fashion shows. The real work...
Fox 59
Family searching for justice
A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state...
Noblesville woman conquers cancer and life a mile at a time
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — At 72, Char Cooper is always on the move. "No matter how you feel – when you go out for a run you always feel better," Cooper said. The Noblesville resident has run half marathons and nine marathons. She always keeps going even when a bear emerged during a race in Colorado.
YAHOO!
Teen fatally shot overnight in Irvington
Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was fatally shot late Saturday night in the Irvington neighborhood. IMPD east district officers responded to the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot, police said. When officers arrived at the...
Current Publishing
New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School
Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
WR Reece Bellin talks decision to join IU program as a preferred walk-on
Earlier this week in-state prospect Reece Bellin announced that he had accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound wide receiver from Carmel (IN) Carmel H.S. spoke with Peegs.com about his decision to play for the Hoosiers. Bellin said the opportunity to stay close to home, receive a...
readthereporter.com
Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis
Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
My Two Cents: Indiana Forced to Deal With Freshmen Struggles, Purdue Not So Much
It's the first of two regular season showdowns between No. 1 Purdue and No. 21 Indiana on Saturday, and the Boilermakers are riding high thanks to steady play from freshmen guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Indiana's freshmen have been up and down, and that could very well be the difference today.
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
Indianapolis woman sees energy bill triple as temperatures plummet again
INDIANAPOLIS — These big drops in temperatures mean systems are working harder to keep homes warm and lights on, driving up energy costs for Hoosier families. "It's just not easy," said Sherry Wright. This cold Indianapolis winter has been driving up Sherry Wright's electric bill. She typically pays around...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Amplifying women’s voices
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by professional speaker, educator, and author Angel Henry to talk about how she’s amplifying women’s voices through her book “Dents in the Ceiling.”
