Sometimes during your travels, you stumble upon these towns that seem to be stuck in time. Among the rolling hills of rural Tennessee, you’ll find the little village of Leiper’s Fork — and it is beyond charming. This is a town that knows how to take things slowly, care about the people around you, and soak up all the good there is in the world. And this indefinable small town soul is what you’ll find at the Creekside Trading Company in Leiper’s Fork, a unique shopping experience in Tennessee.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO