Clarksville, TN

WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight

A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Isaac O’Brien charged in late-night DUI with Espolòn Tequila bottle in vehicle

21-year-old Isaac O’Brien was parked on the side of Lylewood Road late Friday night when Corporal Richard Byers stopped to assist him, believing he was having issues with his vehicle. As he spoke to O’Brien, he said he reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech. He declined having consumed any alcohol but performed poorly on field sobriety tests. An open bottle of Espolòn Tequila was in the passenger seat. O’Brien was transported to Tennova Sango for a blood draw and then to booking at the Montgomery County Jail.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Allison Renee Woods

Ms. Allison Renee Woods, age 38 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Allison was born on December 1, 1984 in Madison, Tennessee. Allison was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bob and Catherine Richards; paternal grandfather, Arthur Woods;. She is survived by...
PORTLAND, TN
OnlyInYourState

The Tennessee Store That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere But So Worth The Journey

Sometimes during your travels, you stumble upon these towns that seem to be stuck in time. Among the rolling hills of rural Tennessee, you’ll find the little village of Leiper’s Fork — and it is beyond charming. This is a town that knows how to take things slowly, care about the people around you, and soak up all the good there is in the world. And this indefinable small town soul is what you’ll find at the Creekside Trading Company in Leiper’s Fork, a unique shopping experience in Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN

