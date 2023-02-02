ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Apple's long-term positives outweigh rare earnings miss, Morgan Stanley says

Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
Motley Fool

This Indicator Says the Stock Market Is Going to Have a Great Year. Is It Right?

The S&P 500 finished January up 6%, portending a strong 2023. Since 1950, the January Barometer has been accurate 85% of the time. The biggest mistake investors can make is missing out on the recovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

Tech stocks have been hammered by the market over the past year. Fiverr is building out its long-term competitive advantage. Airbnb is expanding its cash position and tapping into new sources of growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Crushes Rivian

Ford sold shares in Rivian worth about $3 billion last year. It got out just in time. Rivan continues to be troubled, and its future is little better than cloudy. The press reported two key executives had left just a few weeks earlier. And it announced a second round of layoffs. The fact that Ford […]
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Fell On Friday

Supply chain shortages are preventing Ford from producing as many vehicles as it could otherwise sell. Ford liquidated nearly all its stake in Rivian and will use the proceeds to pay a special dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

Why SoFi Technologies Stock Jumped 50.3% in January

SoFi Technologies had a blowout fourth quarter with revenue up 60% and new members rising 51%. Management anticipates more growth in 2023 with profitability in Q4 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
freightwaves.com

ArcBest’s Q4 light of analysts’ expectations

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest said it leaned on transactional freight to offset declining less-than-truckload demand, which intensified as the fourth quarter progressed. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.45 Friday before the market opened. The result was 8 cents below the consensus estimate and 34...
freightwaves.com

Cummins posts record 2022 results as it integrates Meritor business

Cummins Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results and it set records in several financial metrics in 2022 as the engine maker integrated billions of dollars of acquisitions including taking over Meritor Inc. Revenue of $7.8 billion in the last three months of 2022 was 32.2% above Q4 of 2021. It topped...
freightwaves.com

FedEx Office ends SameDay City delivery service

FedEx Office, a unit of FedEx Corp., said Friday it is retiring its SameDay City delivery service after a decade in operation. A FedEx (NYSE: FDX) spokesman said that FedEx Office decided to “prioritize several other opportunities for growth” as the reason it closed the operation. SameDay City...
freightwaves.com

Recent acquisitions weigh on Heartland Express’ Q4

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported only a slight increase in operating income for the fourth quarter despite making acquisitions that doubled the size of the company. Compared to the year-ago quarter Heartland’s (NASDAQ: HTLD) consolidated revenue increased 140% with adjusted operating income moving just 2% higher. The company missed earnings...
Investopedia

Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher

Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...

