Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO