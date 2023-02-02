Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
Food Truck Fridays Returns in March
Food Truck Friday returns to Moncus Park on March 3 from 11am to 8pm. Attendees will get to enjoy local food vendors while hanging out at Moncus Park. Food Truck Friday is brought to the public by Home Bank. Keep in mind, Food Truck Friday will be canceled on April 28, 2023 so staff members can support the efforts of Festival International de Louisiane.
Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out 'Gummies' at School, One Child Hospitalized
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School.
2 people injured in afternoon crash, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said two people were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a crash that left a vehicle on its side. The crash happened on Airline Highway near Tom Drive around 3 p.m., records show. Emergency responders said one of the victims was in critical condition...
EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Alabama man killed when his Harley motorcycle struck stopped motorist on Louisiana interstate
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a stopped SUV on an interstate in Louisiana, state troopers said. Louisiana State Police said the accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Troopers said the three-vehicle crash happened on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between...
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say
A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on I-10
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 42 north of I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday morning.
Another Franklin, Louisiana Man Arrested for a Shooting
Franklin Police nab another shooting suspect.
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man who they say is behind a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in December. According to BRPD, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with...
Former Zachary High student accused of marking school with graffiti charged with terrorism
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department says they arrested a former student after Zachary High School was tagged with graffiti. Police say that Shyron White was arrested at his home in Livingston Parish for drawing a triangle with a symbol in it on the exterior doors. Graffiti was found in several locations around the building, and police were alerted on Tuesday.
