Carencro, LA

1063radiolafayette.com

Food Truck Fridays Returns in March

Food Truck Friday returns to Moncus Park on March 3 from 11am to 8pm. Attendees will get to enjoy local food vendors while hanging out at Moncus Park. Food Truck Friday is brought to the public by Home Bank. Keep in mind, Food Truck Friday will be canceled on April 28, 2023 so staff members can support the efforts of Festival International de Louisiane.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in afternoon crash, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said two people were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a crash that left a vehicle on its side. The crash happened on Airline Highway near Tom Drive around 3 p.m., records show. Emergency responders said one of the victims was in critical condition...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say

A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man who they say is behind a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in December. According to BRPD, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Former Zachary High student accused of marking school with graffiti charged with terrorism

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department says they arrested a former student after Zachary High School was tagged with graffiti. Police say that Shyron White was arrested at his home in Livingston Parish for drawing a triangle with a symbol in it on the exterior doors. Graffiti was found in several locations around the building, and police were alerted on Tuesday.
ZACHARY, LA

