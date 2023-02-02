ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WJCL

New Georgia bill wants to hold irresponsible gun owners to account

Democrats in the Georgia General Assembly have drafted a new bill that aims to keep your guns out of criminals' hands. “My frustration is the fact that there is absolutely no bipartisan discussion and that gun violence is at an all-time high,” Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver told WJCL 22 News.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Tigers baseball opens the season with a win over Trojans

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers baseball team opened their 2023 season in dominant fashion, shutting out Virginia State 12-0. The Tigers return the 2022 SIAC Player of the Year and three first-team All-SIAC starting pitchers from a team that won the SIAC regular-season title. Savannah State (34-12...
SAVANNAH, GA

