WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 11-year-old girl who disappeared
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old girl. The DeKalb County Police Department says the girl, identified only as Rosalyn, was last seen Sunday near the 900 block of Briarcliff Road. She is described as 5 feet 2...
WJCL
New Georgia bill wants to hold irresponsible gun owners to account
Democrats in the Georgia General Assembly have drafted a new bill that aims to keep your guns out of criminals' hands. “My frustration is the fact that there is absolutely no bipartisan discussion and that gun violence is at an all-time high,” Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver told WJCL 22 News.
WJCL
United States Geological Survey reports second earthquake in Georgia so far this year
An earthquake has been reported in central Georgia, making this the second earthquake in the Peach State this year, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS says that the earthquake happened around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday. Milledgeville is northeast of Macon. According to the USGS, the earthquake had...
WJCL
Feels-like temps to drop below freezing this weekend in Coastal Georgia, the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Friday, weekend forecast. A frigid feel returns to southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry this weekend. Temperatures in the 30s combined with a northeast breeze will send wind chills or what it feels like into the 20s. Don't forget a jacket and extra layers before leaving home on Saturday.
WJCL
Tigers baseball opens the season with a win over Trojans
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers baseball team opened their 2023 season in dominant fashion, shutting out Virginia State 12-0. The Tigers return the 2022 SIAC Player of the Year and three first-team All-SIAC starting pitchers from a team that won the SIAC regular-season title. Savannah State (34-12...
