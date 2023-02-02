Read full article on original website
ADDISON, Texas (AP) _ Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.9 million. The Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $408.2 million in the period. For the year, the company reported profit of $50.2 million, or...
PHOENIX (AP) _ ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $604.3 million. The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14...
