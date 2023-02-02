Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Related
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: How this draft class’ strength can help Seahawks in free agency
It’s no secret the Seahawks need help up front on defense. Inside linebacker is a huge question mark for Seattle with Cody Barton hitting free agency after an up-and-down 2022 campaign and top tackler Jordyn Brooks may not play for a bit in 2023 due to a torn ACL.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Draft: Kentucky PxP explains why Will Levis’ comp is Josh Allen
Who will the Seahawks pick at No. 5 overall in April’s NFL Draft?. That’s certainly a hot topic when looking at the Seahawks this offseason, and there have been a number of names thrown around. But ESPN’s Mel Kiper added a new name to the mix in his...
MyNorthwest.com
Why an ESPN host thinks it’s a no-brainer for Seahawks to re-sign Geno
Should the Seahawks pay 32-year-old Geno Smith or go younger and cheaper this offseason? It’s a basic question without an easy answer – that is unless you’re ESPN’s Max Kellerman, who calls the decision a no-brainer. If you were to tell fans last March that they’d...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
MyNorthwest.com
Dipoto: What Mariners’ expectations for Evan White are in 2023
Early on after the Mariners began their rebuild ahead of the 2019 season, a key piece they believed would play a big part in their eventual return to contention was first baseman Evan White. Seattle’s first-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Kentucky, it didn’t take long for...
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl: 5 Players Soaring Up NFL Draft Boards (WEST)
Five players from the west team that are rising up NFL Draft boards after the Shrine Bowl game.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Geno Smith, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised Texans HC DeMeco Ryans for his work as the team’s defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Shanahan added that the team will look for a defensive coordinator that can continue what Ryans has built. “I love DeMeco one of the best coaches I’ve ever been...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: Where Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker shined, needs to improve
The Seahawks’ 20232 draft class was pretty dang good, in case you hadn’t heard. On defense, the Seahawks found two starters in the secondary in nickel corner Coby Bryant (fourth round) and outside cornerback Tariq Woolen (fifth round), the latter of which made the Pro Bowl and was tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six.
MyNorthwest.com
Breaking down surprise Seattle Kraken contributors Sprong and Tolvanen
The Seattle Kraken being in first place has come as a pleasant surprise and certainly, nobody in the NHL foresaw this type of improvement in Year 2 of the franchise. Why the Kraken have had this jump in success has been well documented. A well-managed summer brought in skill and scoring, the defense has gelled, and the goaltending isn’t perfect, but has improved.
Huskies' Bajema Suspended For Questionable Play at UCLA
The UW swingman will sit out Saturday's game against USC.
MyNorthwest.com
Beniers protection? Kraken trade for big defenseman Jaycob Megna
The Seattle Kraken have some new protection for rookie All-Star Matty Beniers. The Kraken announced a trade Sunday night with the San Jose Sharks to bring big defenseman Jaycob Megna to Seattle. To complete the deal, San Jose receives a conditional fourth-round draft pick. Seattle will decide by June 15...
With Too Many Key Guys Seated, Huskies Drop One at USC
Forward Cole Bajema serves his suspension while center Braxton Meah fouls out.
Comments / 0