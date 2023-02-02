ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Comeback

Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed

After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
chatsports.com

2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions

With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
MyNorthwest.com

Dipoto: What Mariners’ expectations for Evan White are in 2023

Early on after the Mariners began their rebuild ahead of the 2019 season, a key piece they believed would play a big part in their eventual return to contention was first baseman Evan White. Seattle’s first-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Kentucky, it didn’t take long for...
SEATTLE, WA
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Geno Smith, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised Texans HC DeMeco Ryans for his work as the team’s defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Shanahan added that the team will look for a defensive coordinator that can continue what Ryans has built. “I love DeMeco one of the best coaches I’ve ever been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyNorthwest.com

Bumpus: Where Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker shined, needs to improve

The Seahawks’ 20232 draft class was pretty dang good, in case you hadn’t heard. On defense, the Seahawks found two starters in the secondary in nickel corner Coby Bryant (fourth round) and outside cornerback Tariq Woolen (fifth round), the latter of which made the Pro Bowl and was tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Breaking down surprise Seattle Kraken contributors Sprong and Tolvanen

The Seattle Kraken being in first place has come as a pleasant surprise and certainly, nobody in the NHL foresaw this type of improvement in Year 2 of the franchise. Why the Kraken have had this jump in success has been well documented. A well-managed summer brought in skill and scoring, the defense has gelled, and the goaltending isn’t perfect, but has improved.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Beniers protection? Kraken trade for big defenseman Jaycob Megna

The Seattle Kraken have some new protection for rookie All-Star Matty Beniers. The Kraken announced a trade Sunday night with the San Jose Sharks to bring big defenseman Jaycob Megna to Seattle. To complete the deal, San Jose receives a conditional fourth-round draft pick. Seattle will decide by June 15...
SEATTLE, WA

