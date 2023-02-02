ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Disability Commission has 2 openings

The Arlington Disability Commission (ADC) is seeking creative and action-oriented volunteers, and its board has two commissioner vacancies. The ADC works toward full integration and participation of people with disabilities in Arlington, by providing information, guidance and technical assistance to individuals, groups and organizations. The commission supports activities and programming...
Red Line cuts 20%, blogger documents

Arlington Town Meeting member Adam Auster, who has long published a transportation blog titled "Word on the Street," reports his personal research into cuts to town bus service. He concludes that the MBTA plans to reduce Arlington's trips to Red Line stations by 20 percent, compared to prepandemic schedules. His column is republished here:
