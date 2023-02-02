Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Students at JCPS magnet school honored for academic achievements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy were honored Friday for their academic achievements. More than 100 young men at the Jefferson County Public Schools magnet school received bow ties for having 3.5 or better grade point averages this semester. Family and friends were invited to cheer the...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Council member calling for greater collaboration between JCPS, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Councilman believes a breakdown in communication is failing to prevent violence in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) facilities. After recent incidents like a gun falling out of a backpack or a bullet being found on the floor, Anthony Piagentini (R-19) is calling for...
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
wdrb.com
Internal JCPS memo warns of 'possible drug problem' at Conway Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal Jefferson County Public Schools document obtained by WDRB News claims that there is a "possible drug problem" at a district middle school. The internal memo is from Jeannie Lett, the principal of Conway Middle School, to school staff members. In it, Lett outlines problems...
wdrb.com
Students, staff turn out for community-wide JCPS vaccination clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS held a community-wide vaccination clinic on Saturday. The clinic was held at Newcomer Academy and was open to all students and staff with Jefferson County Public Schools. Students were able to get vaccinated against measles, COVID-19, and the flu, and staff members were able to...
wslmradio.com
Two Shot in Clarksville Friday Night
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people who had been shot while...
Wave 3
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
Wave 3
Heavy police presence in apartment complex near Conway Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity is occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
Wave 3
Butchertown homicide victim identified as 26-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
Transgender woman killed in shooting outside JBS plant in Butchertown called 'kind' and 'happy'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman shot and killed outside the JB Swift (JBS) plant in Butchertown Friday was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee, though her friends just called her "Zachee." A coworker of Zachee, who asked WHAS11 News not to share her name, told us...
Police: Two people shot in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people are expected to survive after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people...
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
Wave 3
Meet Phillip Baker, the new Louisville Metro Council District 6 Representative
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council is getting some new faces to fill the vacant seats left behind by Keisha Dorsey and former Council President David James. Two days and 28 applicants later, the council voted to have Kumar Rashad represent District 3 and Phillip Baker represent District 6.
LMPD arrests man in connection with death investigation in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours after a person was found dead in the Russell neighborhood, Metro Police said they have made an arrest in the case. David Alan Smith, 62, was taken into custody Sunday. Police have not disclosed what Smith’s charges are but said more information would be released...
LMPD: 300 street racers block multiple intersections around Louisville Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they responded to various reports of street racing in the downtown area Saturday night. Court documents state the racers were blocking traffic and doing burnouts in multiple intersections. Police also said the street racers were blocking all 10 lanes of traffic at the...
Records show JCPS and LMPD failed to act as danger grew at Tyree Smith’s bus stop
Smith’s family says there were many warning signs leading up to the 2021 bus stop shooting that killed Tyree. Records obtained by LPM News show they’re telling the truth.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man arrested after person found dead in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a person was found dead Sunday morning in the city's Russell neighborhood. According to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. That's between South 26th and South 28th streets.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
wdrb.com
1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
Comments / 0