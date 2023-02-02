ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
Struggling Families Get Help To Get By

How do you and your family get by these days? Do you eat out less often? Maybe you don’t eat out at all. Do you buy clothes for you and your kids at discount stores? Perhaps you rely on second-hand stores. Have you had to move or downsize your apartment, or your car? Maybe you've even had to sell your house.
Editorial: Feb. 3, 2023: Memphis to Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tyre Nichols. Another name on the tragic, too-long roster of unarmed Black men killed by those sworn to protect and serve. Since the national reckoning over police violence following the murder of George Floyd, some cities and states have implemented reforms. Hiring more officers of color....
New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
Suit alleges bias in Massachusetts' vocational technical school admissions

BOSTON — State education officials use criteria that allows exclusionary admissions practices at vocational technical schools, leaving behind students of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of educational advocacy groups. The coalition claims the state Department of Elementary...
Which Massachusetts City Had The Coldest Windchill?

The extreme cold last night combined with wicked winds teamed up to deliver STUNNING wind chill temperatures this morning. Here were some of the readings posted this morning to social media by the National Weather Service. Andover -37 Boston -30 Dedham -25 Falmouth -27 Framingham -16 Gloucester -34 Haverhill -42...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Airline Offering “All You Can Fly” Pass To Maine & Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
