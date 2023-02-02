ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Yankees' 2023 Official Regular Season Schedule

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

MLB schedules will look a bit different in 2023, as each team will play each other for the first time in baseball history. Here's a look at the New York Yankees' entire schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.

The New York Yankees are now less than two months away from Opening Day.

The Yankees will open the 2023 regular season at home against the San Francisco Giants. Then, the Philadelphia Phillies will come to the Bronx for a three-game series at Yankee Stadium, before the Yankees travel to Baltimore and Cleveland for three-game series with the Orioles and Guardians.

For the first time ever, the Yankees will play a series against each of the other 29 Major League Baseball teams. All 30 teams will play a series against each other, for the first time in baseball history. The hope is that it will generate more fan interest, as star players from the opposite league will appear at the city's home ballpark every other year. Yankees fans will get a chance to see San Diego Padres stars Manny Machado and Juan Soto play at Yankee Stadium in May.

The schedule change will also provide help to teams that play in hypercompetitive divisions. The Yankees play in an extremely competitive American League East. Four of the five teams in the division finished 2022 with a winning record. All five teams hope to compete this season.

The downside to the change is it means that rivals will play each other less. The Yankees and Red Sox used to play a minimum of 18 regular season games against each other. This season, they'll play each other 13 times, with their final series coming in mid-September.

The Yankees won 99 games and their second American League East division title in four years, last season. They have not reached a World Series since 2009.

Here's a look at the Yankees' entire schedule for the 2023 season:

