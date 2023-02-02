ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: An In-Depth Look at the 2023 Schedule

On January 20, 2023, the 2023 Louisville Football schedule has been released. The Cards are entering their first season under new head coach Jeff Brohm and are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 that included victories over #10 Wake Forest, #24 North Carolina State, and unranked Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bow tie ceremony recognizes student achievement at Louisville's W.E.B. DuBois Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- W.E.B. DuBois Academy celebrated student achievement Friday with its annual bow tie ceremony. Around 300 students were recognized at the JCPS school for young men for having a 3.5 or higher GPA during the school year. As part of the tradition, each student walked across the stage and was presented with a bow tie in the school's colors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Record number of athletes compete in Louisville Indoor Games on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,000 athletes competed in the Louisville Indoor Games on Saturday. The Louisville Sports Commission hosted three indoor track meets over the weekend. On Saturday, more than 1,800 athletes from more than 20 states competed at the Louisville Urban League Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky

Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dads, daughters dance at annual event at Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dads and daughters took over Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday afternoon, not for baseball, but for dancing. Dressed in their finest and ready to strut their stuff, more than 700 fathers and their daughters gathered for a time of smiles and memories at the baseball stadium in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Greater Louisville Inc. moving to PNC Tower this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville Inc. has announced that it will relocate its headquarters. GLI will move from its current location on Main Street, where it has been since 2002, to the PNC tower at 101 South Fifth Street. The move, according to a news release, comes after a thorough search in Downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL Health officials thankful for private donation of $350,000 to expand clinic in Parkland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big donation will help expand access to medical care in west Louisville. UofL Health Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood received the $350,000 gift from Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw. More than half of the money will go toward an Echo machine, which is an ultrasound device that will allow cardiologists at the Parkland clinic to look at the structure and function of a patient’s heart.
LOUISVILLE, KY

