Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
Louisville Upsets No. 11 North Carolina
Chrislyn Carr and Hailey Van Lith each had 17 points in the crucial ACC win over the Tar Heels.
Report: Louisville to Host '24 SF Trentyn Flowers for Unofficial Visit
The North Carolina wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
Louisville Football: An In-Depth Look at the 2023 Schedule
On January 20, 2023, the 2023 Louisville Football schedule has been released. The Cards are entering their first season under new head coach Jeff Brohm and are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 that included victories over #10 Wake Forest, #24 North Carolina State, and unranked Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My weekly AP Top 25 men's college basketball ballot; Now who's No. 1?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Matt Painter’s Big Ten-leading Purdue team earned all 62 first-place ballots in the men’s Associated Press college basketball poll last Monday. That won’t happen this week, not after the Boilermakers lost by 5 at Indiana Saturday. I predict as many as four teams will earn first-place votes.
wdrb.com
Hispanic, Latin artists showcase creative work at Kentucky Center in Louisville
Hispanic and Latin artists gathered in the lobby for a traveling exhibit called Our Kentucky Home. The event in downtown Louisville was presented by the Kentucky Arts Council.
wdrb.com
Bow tie ceremony recognizes student achievement at Louisville's W.E.B. DuBois Academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- W.E.B. DuBois Academy celebrated student achievement Friday with its annual bow tie ceremony. Around 300 students were recognized at the JCPS school for young men for having a 3.5 or higher GPA during the school year. As part of the tradition, each student walked across the stage and was presented with a bow tie in the school's colors.
kentuckytoday.com
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
wdrb.com
Record number of athletes compete in Louisville Indoor Games on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,000 athletes competed in the Louisville Indoor Games on Saturday. The Louisville Sports Commission hosted three indoor track meets over the weekend. On Saturday, more than 1,800 athletes from more than 20 states competed at the Louisville Urban League Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning...
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
WLKY.com
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
wdrb.com
Free CPR training sessions being held at Chef Space in Louisville on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People will have a chance to learn how to save a life this week in Louisville. Fifth Third Bank is partnering with the American Heart Association in Kentuckiana to offer 30-minute CPR trainings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chef Space, located at 1812 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
wdrb.com
Sweet Peaches closes in west Louisville, plans to reopen under new name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville restaurant is shutting its doors before reopening under a new name. Sweet Peaches, on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, posted on social media that it's closing its doors for a few weeks before it opens up under the name "Tino's Taste of Heaven." A...
wdrb.com
Dads, daughters dance at annual event at Louisville Slugger Field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dads and daughters took over Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday afternoon, not for baseball, but for dancing. Dressed in their finest and ready to strut their stuff, more than 700 fathers and their daughters gathered for a time of smiles and memories at the baseball stadium in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Greater Louisville Inc. moving to PNC Tower this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville Inc. has announced that it will relocate its headquarters. GLI will move from its current location on Main Street, where it has been since 2002, to the PNC tower at 101 South Fifth Street. The move, according to a news release, comes after a thorough search in Downtown Louisville.
Jeff Brohm Not Yet Ready to Pencil In Louisville's Starting Quarterback
The head coach of the Cardinals is not ready to decided on a starting quarterback just yet, even after landing graduate transfer Jack Plummer.
wdrb.com
UofL Health officials thankful for private donation of $350,000 to expand clinic in Parkland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big donation will help expand access to medical care in west Louisville. UofL Health Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood received the $350,000 gift from Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw. More than half of the money will go toward an Echo machine, which is an ultrasound device that will allow cardiologists at the Parkland clinic to look at the structure and function of a patient’s heart.
WLKY.com
How rolling blackouts happened in Kentucky, and what's being done to prevent more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E officials felt prepared the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, as Winter Storm Elliott barreled across the country. By the power company's estimates, they would have 25% more capacity than demand for electricity, more than enough to keep customers warm as temperatures dipped below zero and the wind chill exceeded minus 30 degrees.
