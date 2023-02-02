LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big donation will help expand access to medical care in west Louisville. UofL Health Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood received the $350,000 gift from Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw. More than half of the money will go toward an Echo machine, which is an ultrasound device that will allow cardiologists at the Parkland clinic to look at the structure and function of a patient’s heart.

