Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed
We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
Clayton News Daily
Meghan Trainor Shares Emotional Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Baby No. 2
Meghan Trainor announced earlier this week that she and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second child together, and now she's giving her fans a glimpse at the moment she learned she was pregnant. In a heartwarming new Instagram video, the 29-year-old pop star appears right after reading her pregnancy...
Clayton News Daily
Reese Witherspoon Boasts ‘Perfect Sunday’ With Rare Photos of Son Deacon
It's not every weekend that Reese Witherspoon gets to enjoy lunch with her kids, but on the rare occasion that she does, she makes sure to document it with a few photos. The actress, 46, took to Instagram on Sunday to share two photos of her recent date with her 19-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe.
Clayton News Daily
DJ Khaled’s Net Worth In 2023 Is a Real ‘Victory!'
DJ Khaled’s net worth has benefitted from his success as a DJ, record executive and producer, as well as his successful career as a music artist in his own right. The multi-talented music mogul has put in the work to earn his name and fame. He’s been working since the '90s to get to where he is today.
Clayton News Daily
Chrissy Teigen Skips the Grammys But Wins the Night With Candid Caption
Chrissy Teigen is staying on top of music’s biggest night from the comfort of her home—and winning with a hilarious and real caption. The supermodel took to Instagram to reveal that she skipped out on the 2023 Grammys, but she had a very good reason—she gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Esti Maxine Stephens, with John Legend on January 13.
Clayton News Daily
Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Off Short Blunt Bob With Bangs in Jaw-Dropping Look
Emily Ratajkowski transformed her entire look with one ultra-trendy hairstyle: the bob. While the model may not be the first to incite the frenzy of freshly chopped locks, she did add her own flare to the haircut that has celebrities like Zendaya, Idina Menzel and Hailey Bieber in a chokehold. Bangs! And if we're being honest, the resemblance between her and Pulp Fiction's Mia Wallace (played by Uma Thurman) is now too strong to ignore.
Clayton News Daily
Demi Lovato Makes Fierce Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jordan Lutes
Demi Lovato stunned on the red carpet in Los Angeles last night. The "29" singer was joined by her boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, at the pre-Grammy gala ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, marking the couple's first-ever red carpet appearance. New photos show the couple posing together on the carpet, with...
Clayton News Daily
All the Grammys Backstage Photos You Didn't See
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards brought live music into homes all around the world. There were also plenty of history-making wins (Beyoncé's) and viral moments like Ben Affleck's facial expressions becoming a meme and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Adele becoming ultimate best friend goals. Since most of us...
