Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Aneka Duncan

A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed

We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Clayton News Daily

Meghan Trainor Shares Emotional Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Baby No. 2

Meghan Trainor announced earlier this week that she and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second child together, and now she's giving her fans a glimpse at the moment she learned she was pregnant. In a heartwarming new Instagram video, the 29-year-old pop star appears right after reading her pregnancy...
Clayton News Daily

DJ Khaled’s Net Worth In 2023 Is a Real ‘Victory!'

DJ Khaled’s net worth has benefitted from his success as a DJ, record executive and producer, as well as his successful career as a music artist in his own right. The multi-talented music mogul has put in the work to earn his name and fame. He’s been working since the '90s to get to where he is today.
Clayton News Daily

Chrissy Teigen Skips the Grammys But Wins the Night With Candid Caption

Chrissy Teigen is staying on top of music’s biggest night from the comfort of her home—and winning with a hilarious and real caption. The supermodel took to Instagram to reveal that she skipped out on the 2023 Grammys, but she had a very good reason—she gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Esti Maxine Stephens, with John Legend on January 13.
Clayton News Daily

Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Off Short Blunt Bob With Bangs in Jaw-Dropping Look

Emily Ratajkowski transformed her entire look with one ultra-trendy hairstyle: the bob. While the model may not be the first to incite the frenzy of freshly chopped locks, she did add her own flare to the haircut that has celebrities like Zendaya, Idina Menzel and Hailey Bieber in a chokehold. Bangs! And if we're being honest, the resemblance between her and Pulp Fiction's Mia Wallace (played by Uma Thurman) is now too strong to ignore.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clayton News Daily

Demi Lovato Makes Fierce Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato stunned on the red carpet in Los Angeles last night. The "29" singer was joined by her boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, at the pre-Grammy gala ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, marking the couple's first-ever red carpet appearance. New photos show the couple posing together on the carpet, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

All the Grammys Backstage Photos You Didn't See

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards brought live music into homes all around the world. There were also plenty of history-making wins (Beyoncé's) and viral moments like Ben Affleck's facial expressions becoming a meme and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Adele becoming ultimate best friend goals. Since most of us...

