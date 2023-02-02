ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

HPD: Body found in north Houston with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found shot to death in north Houston. The body was found Saturday just before 12 p.m. on Firnat St., which is near Tidwell Rd. and the Hardy Toll road. Police told KHOU 11 that the body was found with...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Missing man found dead in vehicle after shooting at his NW Houston house

HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said. Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people are dead and one person was injured Saturday in separate shootings in southwest Houston, police said. These shootings happened within a three-minute walk from each other -- one on Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst Drive and the other on Fleetwell Drive near Heatherbloom Drive. These streets are in a residential area.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

3 men found safe after ATV runs out of fuel near Crosby, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men who went missing after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel have been found safe, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The trio was reported missing sometime Saturday night near Gulf Pump Rd. which is next to Beaumont Highway. Gonzalez tweeted they were located Sunday morning.
CROSBY, TX

