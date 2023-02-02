Read full article on original website
Teen was out on bond when he prompted lockdown at Houston high school last week, court docs say
HOUSTON — One of the teens who was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and a lockdown at a Houston high school was in trouble before the incident last week, according to court documents. Mahamoudou Sylla, 18, was out on bond when he was arrested at his school...
Surveillance video shows chaos following shooting outside Houston event center
HOUSTON — Surveillance video showed the chaos that erupted following a shooting outside of an event hall in southwest Houston Saturday night. Houston police are still looking for whoever is responsible. Houston police said three people are expected to be OK after being injured that night. It happened just...
Brothers hospitalized after being shot outside of convenience store in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two brothers were shot just outside of a southeast Houston convenience store early Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 2:15 a.m. outside of a store on Broadway Street near Rockhill Street. Houston police said the men were approached by another man in...
Body found in ditch on Webercrest Road in southeast Houston, police say
It is unclear how long the body was in the ditch or if foul play was involved. Eyewitness News is working on learning more about this developing story.
Click2Houston.com
3 teens shot within crowd of approx. 300 people outside SW Houston party venue, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Houston police say three teens were wounded outside an event hall in southwest Houston late Saturday. It happened in the 13100 block of South Post Oak near Lotus Street shortly before midnight. Sgt. E. Rossow with HPD said officers witnessed what they...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
HPD: Body found in north Houston with gunshot wounds
HOUSTON — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found shot to death in north Houston. The body was found Saturday just before 12 p.m. on Firnat St., which is near Tidwell Rd. and the Hardy Toll road. Police told KHOU 11 that the body was found with...
HPD: Missing man found dead in vehicle after shooting at his NW Houston house
HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said. Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.
22-year-old woman shot multiple times during argument at Westchase area apartment, HPD says
An argument between alleged friends left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition with at least four gunshot wounds. Now, police said they're looking for a juvenile suspect.
3 teens shot in midst of large crowd in southwest Houston, police say
When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a chaotic situation with about 300 people running in all directions, according to police.
Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery
Surveillance video released by police shows the three men threaten the customers and employees with guns and force them into a back room.
HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and one person was injured Saturday in separate shootings in southwest Houston, police said. These shootings happened within a three-minute walk from each other -- one on Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst Drive and the other on Fleetwell Drive near Heatherbloom Drive. These streets are in a residential area.
Man arrested, accused of waving stolen gun while making TikTok video inside Spring grocery store
The 19-year-old is accused of holding a stolen gun while making TikTok videos inside a grocery store.
3 young men found after going missing at off-road park in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says
About 45 minutes after announcing the disappearance Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the three had been found safe.
3 men found safe after ATV runs out of fuel near Crosby, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men who went missing after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel have been found safe, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The trio was reported missing sometime Saturday night near Gulf Pump Rd. which is next to Beaumont Highway. Gonzalez tweeted they were located Sunday morning.
Extra police at Quail Valley Middle School in Fort Bend ISD after school shooting threat
The district said that while there was nothing to suggest the threat was credible, it wanted to add officers out of an abundance of caution.
HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar
The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by one of four suspects whom the police said they are now searching for.
Man shoots at deputies from his home north of Bush airport, prompting SWAT standoff, officials say
Investigators said what started as a domestic violence call turned into a standoff with SWAT after a man began firing shots at deputies, striking a patrol vehicle, from his home.
Houston METRO bus stop death under investigation in Chinatown area
Authorities are looking into whether exposure to the 40-degree elements on Thursday played a role.
