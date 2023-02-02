Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Shot, Killed In Eastern Iowa
(Swisher, IA) -- A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. There have been more than 2,000 mountain lion sightings reported in Iowa in the past 20 years.
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Trial for man charged in Palo death delayed by new evidence
Veteran from eastern Iowa to be guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address. President Biden will give the address this Tuesday, and an Iowa man who trains service dogs for veterans will be in attendance. We spoke to him before he left. Eastern Iowa man among State of the...
KCRG.com
Iowa family reunites with loved one’s heart recipient during Iowa girls state tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - After losing her brother Logan in an ATV accident in 2017, Lilly Luft of Charles City looked for a way to honor him and celebrate his memory. She chose wrestling. This week, Lilly and her family got to feel closer than ever to Logan as they welcomed Ember Henderson, the girl who received Logan’s heart.
Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud
We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
cbs2iowa.com
Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens took to all four corners of one of the busiest intersections in Cedar Rapids to protest what they view as a miscarriage of justice in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Walker was killed during a confrontation with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. Cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now of the incident shows Walker arguing with a man and woman for several minutes. The video shows Walker charging at the couple after the man in the video used a racial slur.
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
KCRG.com
Malpractice lawsuit filed as lawmakers debate caps on damages from medical lawsuits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christina Nash was planning to travel back to Johnson County. She said her Dad, Michael Dreckman, was recovering from quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery. Two days after the operation, he began sitting up and walking. “Dad, each day, he’s getting better,” Nash said “They really...
KCRG.com
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An amusement park ride that was involved in a fatal accident in the summer of 2021 will not reopen, according to park officials. Adventureland made the announcement that the Raging River water ride would not return in an open letter from Bill Lentz, the park’s general manager. Lentz has been in charge of the facility since Palace Entertainment purchased it from the Krantz family, its original owners.
KCRG.com
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found. Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd. Both teenagers have been turned over...
KCRG.com
Iowa girls lock up spots in state wrestling finals
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - 448 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament at Xtream Arena, but only 56 remained in the championship bracket on Friday morning. Eastern Iowa wrestlers were taking spots left and right, securing tickets to the finals on Friday night. Visit the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union...
cbs2iowa.com
Four escape early morning house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of 2nd Ave SE just before 5:00am Saturday where flames were reported on the second floor. When crews arrived they quickly moved in to knock down the flames on the second floor and attic, while sweeping the house for any victims. All four people inside managed to escape without injury.
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
KCRG.com
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a woman in the leg in Waterloo early Friday morning. Waterloo police said they were to MercyOne for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.
OnlyInYourState
Stock Up On Amish Goodies At Plainview Country Store, Then Enjoy The Iowa Countryside Along Amish Boulevard
Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in January homicide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a Cedar Rapids man. On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Wiretap Investigation Leads To Drug Bust
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A California man faces at least 10 years in prison for transporting hundreds of pounds of crystal meth from Los Angeles to Cedar Rapids. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the man worked with associates to transport the drugs between 2017 and 2022. Law enforcement found...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a cold case from 2016. Christopher Johnson, 49, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. Preston’s body was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge on December 26, 2016. Investigators said he died after being shot in the head and abdomen.
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0