FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
We Return to These Favorite North Georgia Hiking Trails for Changing Seasons and SceneryDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
dawgnation.com
Senior Bowl wrap: Georgia players Kenny McIntosh, Chris Smith and Jack Podlesny close out careers
MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh, Chris Smith, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon closed their Georgia careers as national champs, but their Senior Bowl all-star team was on the wrong end of a 27-10 final score on Saturday. The National team emerged victorious over the American at Hancock Whitney Stadium,...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia football star Christoper Smith cherishes final outing wearing the ‘G’
MOBILE, Ala. — Christopher Smith, the most pivotal player on the Georgia defense these past two seasons, left the Senior Bowl a winner regardless of the scoreboard. The Senior Bowl all-star game provided Smith and UGA teammates Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon the chance to compete against many of the nation’s best at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.
thenexthoops.com
At Georgia, Alumna Abe aims to bring her team back to glory
On March 26, 2022, Diamond Battles and Brittney Smith were driving to the mall in Orlando, Florida, when Battles opened Twitter to find shocking news: their coach was leaving. The first word’s out of Smith’s mouth were, “Is this true?”. Just three days after the surprising announcement...
atlantanewsfirst.com
HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 2 Tennessee outlasts No. 25 Auburn in defensive tussle
A matchup of two of the Southeastern Conference's top defensive teams delivered exactly what was expected as No. 2 Tennessee hung on for a 46-43 victory over No. 25 Auburn on Saturday afternoon at Knoxville, Tenn. Zakai Ziegler hit a pair of free throws with 16.3 seconds left to provide...
wclk.com
PNC Honors Blacks in Atlanta Media - Monica Pearson Media ICON the first Black Woman to Anchor the Evening News in Atlanta
Monica Kaufman became the first African-American woman to anchor the evening newscast in Atlanta. She has won 28 Emmy Awards, including for her interview format show “Close-Ups.” If you think any of this is happenstance, think again. Pearson at an early age that she’d pursue a career in communications. Her part-time job in high school was at a Black-owned radio station in Louisville, KY. That was no guarantee, but Monica Kaufman Pearson became the FIRST at many things while becoming Atlanta’s most trusted news anchor. We have the privilege of speaking with Pearson about her career and life. Ms. Pearson, welcome to The Local Take.
Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
Several families in metro Atlanta’s Jewish neighborhoods woke up Sunday to antisemitic flyers encased in plastic baggies weighed down by corn kernels and thrown into their driveways.
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, an Atlanta businesswoman and former wife of Maynard Jackson, has died at 82. She spent nearly 60 years as a leading Black businesswoman, building a public relations firm, managing soul music acts and working with civic organizations.
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts
Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady
ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
fox5atlanta.com
Co-owner of Republic Lounge shot, killed outside his Atlanta nightclub
ATLANTA - Authorities say the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as the man who found dead outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW.
tourcounsel.com
Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
insideradio.com
Ramona De Breaux
Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
