ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Multiple agencies continue search for missing Lyft driver

A multi-state, multi-agency search is continuing Saturday for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose vehicle was driven by a man apprehended in North Carolina and is facing murder charges of a man in Wauchula. Gary Levin,74, has been missing since Monday when his family says he picked...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver

Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan. 30. His car was found in North Carolina on Thursday, driven by a man who was wanted in a homicide that occurred in southwest Florida. Below is a timeline of his disappearance:. Levin's daughter said...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Okeechobee police assisting with search for missing Lyft driver

Okeechobee police are looking for a Lyft driver who was last seen on Monday. The car belonging to Gary Levin, 74, last pinged between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to the Okeechobee Police Department. Levin's family said his phone or car was tracked in cities across...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
wflx.com

Six-car crash on I-95 in Martin County closes all lanes, injures 5

A six-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 north of Indiantown in Martin County closed all lanes and injured five people Saturday morning. The multi-vehicle crash was before Mile Marker 89, north of Indiantown, around 9:45 a.m.,. All the vehicles suffered extensive damage and I-95 was shut down while crews worked...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Neighbors of missing Lyft driver: 'We love you'

The search for a missing Lyft driver is weighing on many in the Palm Beach Gardens community. Gary Levin, 74, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 31. Police said he was last tracked via phone in Okeechobee. WPTV went to Levin's home and found a note, handwritten by...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

What kind of safety measures are in place for rideshare drivers?

While there are a lot of unanswered questions about what happened to Gary Levin, the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who vanished earlier this week, his disappearance has shaken a number of rideshare drivers. Both Uber and Lyft monitor rides for unusual activity, like long stops or route deviations and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy