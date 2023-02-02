Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Technology to prevent bridge tragedies to be installed on more than 80 bridges
Monday marks one year since Carol Wright, 79, tragically fell to her death when the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened as she walked across it with her bicycle. Just standing near the Royal Park Bridge in still difficult for Wright’s niece, Jill Sanchez. "It doesn’t feel...
wflx.com
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and Northeast 40th Avenue. The Florida...
wflx.com
Multiple agencies continue search for missing Lyft driver
A multi-state, multi-agency search is continuing Saturday for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose vehicle was driven by a man apprehended in North Carolina and is facing murder charges of a man in Wauchula. Gary Levin,74, has been missing since Monday when his family says he picked...
wflx.com
Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver
Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan. 30. His car was found in North Carolina on Thursday, driven by a man who was wanted in a homicide that occurred in southwest Florida. Below is a timeline of his disappearance:. Levin's daughter said...
wflx.com
Food truck business paves way for Palm Beach County family’s health
February is Black History Month and WPTV is highlighting how a black owned business paved the way for a Palm Beach County family’s health. Nestled near a busy intersection on Military Trail near Southern Boulevard are two sisters flipping burgers in a food truck. The family adventure started years...
wflx.com
Man in missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation held on $2M bond
A Florida murder suspect, who was arrested Thursday while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared before a judge in Rutherford County, North Carolina, Friday after he was apprehended...
wflx.com
Okeechobee police assisting with search for missing Lyft driver
Okeechobee police are looking for a Lyft driver who was last seen on Monday. The car belonging to Gary Levin, 74, last pinged between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to the Okeechobee Police Department. Levin's family said his phone or car was tracked in cities across...
wflx.com
3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 45th Street. Police described it as a targeted incident and not a random shooting. West Palm Beach police...
wflx.com
Six-car crash on I-95 in Martin County closes all lanes, injures 5
A six-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 north of Indiantown in Martin County closed all lanes and injured five people Saturday morning. The multi-vehicle crash was before Mile Marker 89, north of Indiantown, around 9:45 a.m.,. All the vehicles suffered extensive damage and I-95 was shut down while crews worked...
wflx.com
Neighbors of missing Lyft driver: 'We love you'
The search for a missing Lyft driver is weighing on many in the Palm Beach Gardens community. Gary Levin, 74, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 31. Police said he was last tracked via phone in Okeechobee. WPTV went to Levin's home and found a note, handwritten by...
wflx.com
What kind of safety measures are in place for rideshare drivers?
While there are a lot of unanswered questions about what happened to Gary Levin, the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who vanished earlier this week, his disappearance has shaken a number of rideshare drivers. Both Uber and Lyft monitor rides for unusual activity, like long stops or route deviations and...
