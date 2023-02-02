Read full article on original website
WTA roundup: Alycia Parks, Lin Zhu win first singles titles
Alycia Parks won her first WTA singles title, defeating No. 1 seed Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 at the Open 6eme Sens Metropole on Sunday in Lyon, France. It was the first victory over a top 5 player for Parks, a 22-year-old native of Georgia, who put on a display of power with 15 aces. She won points on 85 percent of her first serves and saved all four break points she faced.
Mikaela Shiffrin fails to complete combined event at Worlds
Mikaela Shiffrin was three gates from a gold medal but lost her balance and skied out of the women's combined at the world championships Monday in Meribel, France. Shiffrin was sixth fastest in the super-G, the first run of the combined, and was 0.96 seconds behind eventual winner Federica Brignone of Italy heading into the slalom run. She had cut so much time off Brignone's lead heading toward the bottom of the course that it appeared certain she would win her record-tying seventh world championships race.
