Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, Missouri
Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, Missouri
The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, Missouri
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting with injuries
A Columbia man is sentenced to prison for a shooting last year that sent one man to the hospital. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, pleaded down Friday to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’d originally been charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. Tubbs was sentenced to ten years in prison.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with domestic assault in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a Marshall Police Officer was dispatched to a residence in Marshall on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for a report of a physical disturbance. A victim stated Harley David Tinsley had allegedly yelled at him for a cell phone being too loud. A verbal argument allegedly ensued and Tinsley charged him and pushed him against a wall and began choking him.
UPDATED: One in custody following almost eight-hour police standoff in Columbia
UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the man as James Duncan, 58, of Columbia. He was arrested for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. A seven-and-a-half hour police standoff ends peacefully at a home on Columbia’s east side. The Columbia Police Department reports officers were...
Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail
An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Burglary Suspect Arrested By SPD On Scene
On Friday at 1:42 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a burglary in progress at 1919 South Harrison. The victim reported that a subject was forcing entry into the front door of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect exiting the front door of the house. The suspect...
One woman injured in shooting near Douglass Park in Columbia
One woman is injured during a shooting near Douglass Park in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department was called to the area of 5th and Lyon Sunday night for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital.
$5,600 reward offered for information about shooting last October during MU's Homecoming
A reward is now offered for information about a shooting last year during MU’s Homecoming Festivities. It was last October when three men were shot the Friday night of Homecoming just a few blocks north of the MU campus. One man, identified as Jason Barry, was transported to the hospital with injuries while two other victims had already gone to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Missouri man, arrested 3 months after being released from prison, sentenced to 15 years in Prison for meth trafficking
A Missouri man who had been released from federal prison in a prior drug-trafficking case less than three months before his arrest was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Jason Rowland, 43, of Grain Valley, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to...
Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man and a Callaway County man were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their roles to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties, according to a press release. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, Bradley Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 The post Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia man sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing meth & Fentanyl
A Pettis County man arrested last year with what investigators called a substantial amount of methamphetamine and Fentanyl pleads guilty. Daniel Howard, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree drug trafficking and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to ten years on the trafficking charge and seven years each on the possession charges but will be allowed to serve all five sentences concurrently.
Trial to begin this summer for well-known Columbia businesswoman indicted for embezzlement
An August jury trial has been scheduled for an award-winning mid-Missouri businesswoman indicted for an alleged $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme. A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Kathryn “Kat” Cunningham of Rocheport in early January on 38 counts, for allegedly using her payroll services company in the scheme. She’s the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. Moresource closed in 2020.
Grain Valley man ends up back in federal prison on new drug trafficking charges
KANSAS CITY – A Grain Valley man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says that in April 2021, Jason Rowland, 43, was arrested three months after he was released from federal prison after he was convicted of possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties
Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night
Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point
Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
UPDATED: Three mobile homes destroyed in suspected arson fire at Boone County mobile home park
UPDATE: A Boone County man has been arrested in connection with this incident. The Boone C…
Sedalia Police Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Liberty Park, 1500 West 3rd Street, for a report of a dog that had fallen though the ice of the lagoon. Just over one minute after, Officers arrived on scene, and the dog slipped under the ice. The Sedalia Fire Department deployed their water rescue team and were able to retrieve the dog from under the water. Life saving measures were started, but ultimately the dog passed. The dog's owner has not yet been identified.
Elderly Moberly man seriously injured in crash south of his hometown
An elderly Moberly man is seriously injured in a Randolph County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says BJ Hoffman, 70, was driving on Highway 63, at Business 63, just south of Moberly, last night, when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of another vehicle. Hoffman was...
