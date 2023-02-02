Read full article on original website
A rollover car crash in rural Lincoln County killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Crystal City woman arrested on suspicion of DWI after accident; passenger also hurt
A Crystal City woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she and a Crystal City man were hurt in one-vehicle traffic accident Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, at Hwy. 61 and I-55 south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 34-year-old woman was driving a...
Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area
Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
3 Lincoln County high school students killed in crash Sunday morning
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people died and two others were seriously injured after a crash early Sunday. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson, the Highway Patrol was requested to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at about 4:15 Sunday morning on South Chantilly Road, south of Ethington Road in Lincoln County.
Eureka Police arrest Pacific man for alleged DWI following crash
A 57-year-old Pacific man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident at Six Flags Road and I-44 in Eureka. The man allegedly registered a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported. No one was injured in the accident, which happened at about...
Sheriff’s Office arrest man following standoff in Hillsboro area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew T. Conaway, 38, of Hillsboro following an hourslong standoff at a mobile home in the Hillsboro area. Conaway was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and for questioning about an arson case, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Conaway was being held without...
Festus woman injured during Old Highway 21 accident
A Festus woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Highway 21 south of Hayden Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Samantha Landers of Desloge was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass north on Old 21 and crossed the center line, and struck a 365 Conventional semi-truck driven by 47-year-old Dawn McPherson of Festus. While Landers was not injured, McPherson was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just at 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
One man died Thursday evening from a hit-and-run collision in Overland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Festus woman seriously hurt in crash between Imperial and Arnold
A Festus woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night, Jan. 31, on I-55 at mile marker 188.4 between Imperial and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:35 p.m., Christine M. Bishop, 36, of Festus was driving north on the interstate in a...
Man shot, killed in Carondelet neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. Officers discovered a two-vehicle crash in the intersection when they arrived. The driver of a black Pontiac Grand Prix, a 36-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded and pronounced him dead.
Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft
An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
Two Injured in Crawford County Crash
(Steelville) Two people were injured Wednesday night in a one vehicle accident in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 304 West Highway 8 just west of Steelville when a Mazda van driven by 22-year-old Aleczander Thunder-Mathews of Steelville suffered a blown tire on the van he was driving.
Two injured in rollover traffic crash
CHESTER — The Chester Fire Department was called to the scene of an automobile accident Wednesday February 1, 2023. The call was received at 2:31 p.m., to Illinois Rt.150 East at Chester Road in Bremen, Illinois for a single vehicle roll-over with possible entrapment. According to Chester Fire Chief,...
Woman Found Deceased in Open Area on SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in Troy
TROY - Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes has announced that Kathleen Kinkel, 77, of Troy, was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Chief Shownes said the following: “At 8:19 a.m. on January 31, 2023, Troy Police Department responded to an open area south of the 1900 block of SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in reference to a female laying on the ground not moving. It was determined that the victim was deceased. She was identified as Kathleen Kinkel, a longtime resident of Troy.”
Prosecutors claim Henry Hughes shot a man dead and killed a three-year-old in a south St. Louis home on February 2. Murder, burglary, and robbery charges have been filed against Hughes.
ISP investigating apparent suicide following hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a possible hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County that ended in the apparent suicide of the suspect. State Police say the incident occurred during the noon hour on Sunday near mile post 48 two miles west of...
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
St. Louis County police investigate Saturday night homicide in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a man's death in Ferguson. According to St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the Ferguson Police Department responded to a welfare check call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Marguerite Avenue.
