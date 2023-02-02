Read full article on original website
Arsenal win 'could be turning point' for 'talented' Everton
Everton defender James Tarkowski believes Saturday's shock win over Arsenal could be the spark they've been looking for in the Premier League relegation battle. The two-time England international headed home the only goal of the game as the Toffees beat the league leaders at Goodison Park - their first victory in any competition since October 22 - in Sean Dyche's first match in charge.
Vanni Sartini names Vancouver Whitecaps player who can be key to 2023 hopes
Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini believes striker Brian White could hold the key to the team's success in 2023. The American forward was an immediate hit when joining the Whitecaps from the New York Red Bulls in 2021, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 27 regular-season appearances that campaign.
Newcastle's fixture list up to Carabao Cup final including Liverpool clash
A rundown of Newcastle's Premier League fixtures before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Magpies held at home
Match report & player ratings from Newcastle 1-1 West Ham in the Premier League.
Premier League confirm findings of investigation into Man City finances
The Premier League have revealed their findings from their investigation into Man City's financial dealings.
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
FA Cup on TV: Man Utd, Spurs & Man City television selections confirmed for fifth round
The televised games for the fifth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup have been confirmed, with ties including Man Utd, Spurs and Man City selected.
Newcastle vs West Ham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Newcastle host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday. Team news, predicted lineups and how to watch on TV.
Could Man City be relegated from the Premier League for FFP breaches?
How could Man City be punished for breaching the Premier League's FFP rules.
Remembering the 8 Manchester United players killed in the Munich air disaster
A profile of the eight Manchester United players tragically killed in the Munich air disaster in 1958.
When is the next AFC Asian Cup? Dates, host country and teams qualified for 2023 tournament
A look at when the next AFC Asian Cup will be held, where it will take place and what teams will be competing.
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
PSG 2-1 Toulouse: Player ratings as Ligue 1 leaders hold on for nervy win
Match report & player ratings from PSG 2-1 Toulouse in Ligue 1.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Al Ahly - Club World Cup
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup.
What is a Premier League deal sheet?
A deal sheet can play a crucial part in Premier League transfers. Here's all you need to know.
Barcelona boss Xavi gives surprising La Liga title assessment
Barcelona manager Xavi has given his thoughts on the La Liga title race after going eight points clear of Real Madrid.
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester City: Player ratings as Foxes earn first post-World Cup win
Match report and player ratings from Aston Villa's Premier League defeat to Leicester City
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Spurs' new stadium baptism ignites City's bogey team era
Revisiting Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.
Jurgen Klopp hits out at journalist following Liverpool's loss at Wolves
Jurgen Klopp reacted furiously to a question from the press in the aftermath of Liverpool's 3-0 thrashing by Wolves on Saturday.
Chelsea scout Porto's Diogo Costa ahead of summer goalkeeping decision
Chelsea have scouted Porto's Diogo Costa as they prepare to address their goalkeeping situation.
