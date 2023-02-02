ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concrete Interest In The Purchase Of Liverpool Expected Over The Next Two Months

By Damon Carr
 3 days ago

Concrete offers to buy Liverpool Football Club are expected in February and March, according to reports.

What does the future of Liverpool Football Club look like? After the news of FSG looking for either a minority shareholder or a buyer of the club, this is the question in the mind of every Liverpool fan.

Over the last month, it was reported that the American business owners were leaning towards an investor with a minority share in mind, however, last night’s report by David Lynch stated that they had changed their minds.

IMAGO / PA Images

Lynch claimed that Fenway Sports Group are now likely to prefer a full sale due to the fact that interested parties are not wanting only a minority share and hope to either have majority ownership in Liverpool or all of it.

Are we on the verge of seeing a new ownership at the Merseyside club? The next two months will be key to finishing that out.

Concrete Offers Expected

According to the Liverpool Echo , February and March we we will likely see concrete interest sent to FSG. Despite the early indication of minority share being the most likely, the pendulum has finally swung the other way.

The Echo also go on to say that the interest parties are from across the globe, including a private company. Liverpool will likely an investment that can propel the club financially similarly to Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

There have been many reports of Qatari interest but nothing has come of it so far. This may change in the coming weeks as reported and the future of the club may start to look much more clear.

Is this the end of FSG as owners of Liverpool Football Club and will this give the team and fans the boost they heavily need.

Author Verdict

After the report by David Lynch yesterday and now this, it seems a full sale is going to happen. Speaking for myself, I will welcome the news when it comes out with open arms and a smile.

FSG have shown their cards in the last couple of years and this recent transfer window was the icing on the cake. Brace yourselves Liverpool fans , we are in for a ride over the next couple of months.

