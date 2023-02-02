ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie, Time To Get Your Girl Scout Cookies

It's girl scout cookie season! As a sweet tooth, this is definitely one of my favorite seasons yet!. The Girl Scout Cookie Program begins Friday, February 3rd, and they will be taking preorders until February 19th. Delivery will be expected in late March. Cookies can be ordered online from a...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Folks, You’re Invited to PROM

Grab your date and join Bond's Brewing Company for an ADULT PROM this February 11th. What a way to celebrate Valentine's weekend with your partner!. There will be all things Prom for your amazing evening. This 21+ event will be a night filled with dancing games, prizes, and spiked punch. Oh, and not to mention, Bond's Brewing Company will be serving up their finest beverages. Ooh la la!
LARAMIE, WY
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Today, Wednesday Night

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get snow today, with brief periods of heavy snow possible at times in some areas. Another round of snow showers is possible on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on it's...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne Sees One of the Wettest, Snowiest Januarys on Record

January 2023 will go down in the history books as a wet and snowy one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff saw its wettest and snowiest January on record, picking up 1.56 inches of precipitation and a whopping 24.1 inches of snow.
CHEYENNE, WY
UPDATE: I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens After Multi-Day Closure

I-25 in southeast Wyoming has reopened after being closed Tuesday morning due to winter conditions. The roughly 60-mile stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. UPDATE:. It looks like winter conditions will keep I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction closed again...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne Man Gets 5 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking

A Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney's Office. Peter James Hernandez, 28, was indicted in July 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to the indictment, on or about May...
CHEYENNE, WY
