Scrubs Magazine

NCLEX to Be Changed as Fail Rates Climb

Passing the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) isn’t easy. Just ask any licensed registered nurse. But more and more students are having trouble passing the exam, which is only compounding the ongoing nurse shortage. Experts believe the COVID-19 pandemic is largely to blame. The health crisis forced nursing schools to conduct their operations online, depriving thousands of aspiring nurses the chance to learn and practice their skills in person. Now that the pandemic is officially ending in May, the NCLEX is getting a much-needed update. Here’s how it could affect the staffing shortage:
Scrubs Magazine

Medical Assistant Juliana Garofalo Discusses What a Phlebotomist Does

Phlebotomy technicians are essential pieces of the medical system. Juliana Garofalo is a medical assistant and student with a focus on phlebotomy. She explained that when she informs someone of her career goals, they’re often unfamiliar with what a phlebotomist does. Garofalo recently described the ins and outs of the position.
Scrubs Magazine

Dr. Payam Toobian Discusses What to Expect at a Neurology Consultation

Neurologist and physician Dr. Payam Toobian recently discussed what to expect at a neurology consultation. Neurologists like Dr. Payam Toobian prefer to prepare patients for what they can expect at their consultation. Many patients enter these consultations feeling nervous or afraid that the neurologist will diagnose them with a disease that could be life-altering. However, Dr. Toobian and other specialists agree that understanding what will occur at consultation can ease many fears.

