Read full article on original website
Related
Scrubs Magazine
4 Long-Time Nurses on Why They Left the Profession and What They Did Next
Long hours, stressful working conditions, and lots of pain and suffering. That’s what it feels like to be a nurse for thousands of providers. It’s no wonder nearly a third of all active nurses are considering leaving the profession, according to a recent report by McKinsey & Company.
Scrubs Magazine
NCLEX to Be Changed as Fail Rates Climb
Passing the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) isn’t easy. Just ask any licensed registered nurse. But more and more students are having trouble passing the exam, which is only compounding the ongoing nurse shortage. Experts believe the COVID-19 pandemic is largely to blame. The health crisis forced nursing schools to conduct their operations online, depriving thousands of aspiring nurses the chance to learn and practice their skills in person. Now that the pandemic is officially ending in May, the NCLEX is getting a much-needed update. Here’s how it could affect the staffing shortage:
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Assistant Juliana Garofalo Discusses What a Phlebotomist Does
Phlebotomy technicians are essential pieces of the medical system. Juliana Garofalo is a medical assistant and student with a focus on phlebotomy. She explained that when she informs someone of her career goals, they’re often unfamiliar with what a phlebotomist does. Garofalo recently described the ins and outs of the position.
Scrubs Magazine
Dr. Payam Toobian Discusses What to Expect at a Neurology Consultation
Neurologist and physician Dr. Payam Toobian recently discussed what to expect at a neurology consultation. Neurologists like Dr. Payam Toobian prefer to prepare patients for what they can expect at their consultation. Many patients enter these consultations feeling nervous or afraid that the neurologist will diagnose them with a disease that could be life-altering. However, Dr. Toobian and other specialists agree that understanding what will occur at consultation can ease many fears.
Comments / 1