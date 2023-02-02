ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Newnan Times-Herald

NPD awarded grant from Norfolk Southern

The city of Newnan Police Department on Friday announced the department is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from Norfolk Southern. "We would like to thank Norfolk Southern for their generous grant,” Newnan police Chief Brent Blankenship said. “These funds will be utilized to purchase emergency equipment so that officers may continue to provide services in a safe and reliable manner for the citizens and visitors of Newnan."
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Homelessness in Coweta County

As the temperature started to drop one Monday afternoon, the Newnan City Church parking lot was filling up. A tiny dog wrapped in an equally tiny, well-loved pink dog sweater, peered out the driver’s window of an old white sedan. She perched comfortably on the driver’s lap as they...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

4-H youth group excelling in equine and agricultural opportunities

The Coweta County 4-H took home second place at the State 4-H Horse Bowl contest on Jan. 28. The second place senior team from Coweta County consisted of team members Claire Lummus, Gabriela Luna, Avery Pruett, Josie Roberson and Elena Williams, coached by Tricia Heard and Vickie Lummus. Other Cloverleaf contestants, 4th-6th grade, from Coweta County include Kate Hanson, Ava Lyle, Addelyn Masters, Olivia Miklosovic and Peyton Sanders.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Board of Commissioners approves police initiatives

Several initiatives regarding police services were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its January 17 regular meeting. A resolution was passed accepting a fully-equipped 2022 Dodge Durango from the Georgia Office of Highway Safety-Law Enforcement Services Division, Governor’s Challenge Program. This vehicle comes to the Henry County Police Department’s HEAT Unit literally due to the luck of the draw. Members of the unit attended the Governor’s Challenge Awards in December in Macon, and the HCPD’s name was drawn to win the Durango, according to officials.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Education Notes

Eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. In 2022, a law established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program, and students can now receive an award of up to $200 to cover GED exam fees. About 1 million Georgians ages 18 and older do...
GEORGIA STATE

