Newnan Times-Herald
NPD awarded grant from Norfolk Southern
The city of Newnan Police Department on Friday announced the department is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from Norfolk Southern. "We would like to thank Norfolk Southern for their generous grant,” Newnan police Chief Brent Blankenship said. “These funds will be utilized to purchase emergency equipment so that officers may continue to provide services in a safe and reliable manner for the citizens and visitors of Newnan."
Newnan Times-Herald
Homelessness in Coweta County
As the temperature started to drop one Monday afternoon, the Newnan City Church parking lot was filling up. A tiny dog wrapped in an equally tiny, well-loved pink dog sweater, peered out the driver’s window of an old white sedan. She perched comfortably on the driver’s lap as they...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
fox5atlanta.com
Massive food giveaway in DeKalb County
Several churches teamed with DeKalb County to giveaway more than 5,000 boxes of food to those who need a leg up. The event was organized to honor Black History Month.
Newnan Times-Herald
4-H youth group excelling in equine and agricultural opportunities
The Coweta County 4-H took home second place at the State 4-H Horse Bowl contest on Jan. 28. The second place senior team from Coweta County consisted of team members Claire Lummus, Gabriela Luna, Avery Pruett, Josie Roberson and Elena Williams, coached by Tricia Heard and Vickie Lummus. Other Cloverleaf contestants, 4th-6th grade, from Coweta County include Kate Hanson, Ava Lyle, Addelyn Masters, Olivia Miklosovic and Peyton Sanders.
henrycountytimes.com
Board of Commissioners approves police initiatives
Several initiatives regarding police services were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its January 17 regular meeting. A resolution was passed accepting a fully-equipped 2022 Dodge Durango from the Georgia Office of Highway Safety-Law Enforcement Services Division, Governor’s Challenge Program. This vehicle comes to the Henry County Police Department’s HEAT Unit literally due to the luck of the draw. Members of the unit attended the Governor’s Challenge Awards in December in Macon, and the HCPD’s name was drawn to win the Durango, according to officials.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
'No W-2s, no checks, no medicine' | Residents in Decatur without mail for 5 months
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five months since many residents at a Decatur complex received mail after their mailboxes were damaged and the apartment didn't fix them. "We're not receiving any mail," Shuntaye Cooley, a resident at the Villas at Decatur apartments, said. "No W-2s, no checks, no medicine."
Newnan Times-Herald
Education Notes
Eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. In 2022, a law established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program, and students can now receive an award of up to $200 to cover GED exam fees. About 1 million Georgians ages 18 and older do...
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
Just like his name, Champ has a new family and is heading home as a champ.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
Shrubs and flowers in neighborhoods provide a buffet for deer.
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
Atlanta area residents report finding antisemitic flyers in driveways
Police in suburban Atlanta are investigating after residents reported finding flyers with antisemitic imagery and messaging in their driveways.
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar retires after nearly 50 years of service
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced the retirement of LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar after nearly 50 years of service in law enforcement, with 28 of those years serving the LaGrange Police Department on Friday. According to LPD, LaGrange City Manager Tom Hall hired Chief Dekmar in 1995. Dekmar’s experience in […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.
There was bad news for Walmart shoppers in Atlanta this week with confirmation that one of the Walmart stores in Atlanta that was temporarily closed will not reopen. It was one of several stores that were closed due to fires in 2022.
Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
Several families in metro Atlanta’s Jewish neighborhoods woke up Sunday to antisemitic flyers encased in plastic baggies weighed down by corn kernels and thrown into their driveways.
'You can smell the trash' | Icon Midtown residents start petition to get rent reduced after issues add up
ATLANTA — Residents of the Icon Midtown Apartments are banding together against their complex to discount their rent as they deal with a myriad of problems. One resident, Ryan St. John, said there have been lingering issues after pipes burst in December. He showed our reporters what the current situation looks like.
12 families displaced after large apartment fire, Cobb County fire investigators say
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
