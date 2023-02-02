ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

No. 7 Kansas State, No. 15 TCU ready for key Big 12 battle

TCU (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) and Kansas State (18-5, 6-4) are part of a four-team logjam in third place, two games behind No. 10 Texas and a game behind 13th-ranked Iowa State. Both teams will be looking to rebound from tough losses. TCU fell at Oklahoma State Saturday. The Horned...
MANHATTAN, KS
Stevenson scores 34, West Virginia routs Oklahoma 93-61

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Erik Stevenson topped his week-old career high by putting up 34 points as West Virginia routed Oklahoma 93-61 on Saturday night. The Mountaineers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners, taking control early and pulling away late. West Virginia held a 26-point lead at halftime. Oklahoma used a 9-0 run in the second half to get the deficit down to 20 points, but no closer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Wichita State beats Tulsa 86-75

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 19 points as Wichita State beat Tulsa 86-75 on Sunday. Pierre was 8-of-18 shooting (3 for 11 from distance) for the Shockers (12-11, 5-6 American Athletic Conference). James Rojas scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Jaykwon Walton shot 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.
TULSA, OK
Johnson scores 27, East Carolina beats SMU 77-72

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Brandon Johnson scored 27 points as East Carolina beat SMU 77-72 on Saturday night. Johnson had six rebounds for the Pirates (12-12, 3-8 American Athletic Conference). Ezra Ausar scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds. RJ Felton shot 6 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.
GREENVILLE, NC
Huntsberry scores 21 as North Texas defeats Rice 74-64

HOUSTON (AP)Kai Huntsberry scored 21 points as North Texas beat Rice 74-64 on Saturday night. Huntsberry added five assists for the Mean Green (19-5, 10-3 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane added 17 points and six rebounds. Rubin Jones had 13 points. The Owls (15-8, 6-6) were led by Mekhi Mason with...
HOUSTON, TX
Oral Roberts routs Kansas City 85-57 for eighth straight win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Max Abmas scored 21 points and Oral Roberts breezed to an 85-57 victory over Kansas City on Saturday night for its eighth straight win. Abmas was 8-of-17 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) for the Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-0 Summit League). Issac McBride added 13 points and Kareem Thompson scored 10.
KANSAS CITY, MO

