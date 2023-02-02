Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crimes in connection with the murder of transgender woman Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe in 2019. Doe was shot to death in Allendale County, S.C., August 4, 2019. Her body was found in a car there. A federal indictment, unsealed Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime for the murder of Doe because of her gender identity, using a firearm in connection with the hate crime, and obstruction of justice, according to a press release.

