Read full article on original website
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Guns, cell phone video and a fight over potential witnesses wrap up week two of Murdaugh trial
Walterboro, S.C. – A sea of umbrellas engulfs the entrance to the Colleton County Courthouse as people wait for hours to get in. Out back, a towering and once prominent attorney is quickly escorted by armed guards from a black van. Alex Murdaugh can’t escape the glare of cameras...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg man facing charges for multiple crimes and conspiracy
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Orangeburg man for multiple crimes. The Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler of Orangeburg. Butler was formally charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery,...
live5news.com
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
WRDW-TV
Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
live5news.com
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood. Police responded to North Basilica Avenue. Chief Dennis Turner says that foul play is not suspected. An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.
Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death
For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. Prosecutors asked […]
abccolumbia.com
Murdaugh trial: Judge hears testimony from former housekeeper’s son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the Alex Murdaugh trial continued in Walterboro, but the jury was not present for all of it. Judge Clifton Newman held a hearing without the jury as the state presented evidence of Murdaugh’s financial problems. Yesterday, Parker Law Group CFO Jeanne Seckinger described how...
Advocate
Two Men Charged With Hate Crimes in 2019 Killing of Trans Woman
Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crimes in connection with the murder of transgender woman Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe in 2019. Doe was shot to death in Allendale County, S.C., August 4, 2019. Her body was found in a car there. A federal indictment, unsealed Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime for the murder of Doe because of her gender identity, using a firearm in connection with the hate crime, and obstruction of justice, according to a press release.
live5news.com
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
wpde.com
N. Charleston man cuts victim's throat, charged with attempted murder: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a suspect that allegedly cut a man's throat on Tuesday night. NCDP responded to Bolton Street around 8:27 p.m. regarding a potential aggravated assault. When officers arrived at the home, two men were sitting on the couch, and one was...
Troopers: 2 dead in Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning on I-26. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along I-26, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, just two miles west of Summerville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver […]
North Charleston Police Department seized two dozen illegal guns in January
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Thursday that officers took more than two dozen guns off the streets last month. According to NCPD, officers seized 27 illegally carried or possessed guns during January, resulting in 25 arrests. “Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens and visitors safe,” […]
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.
In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after vehicle, foot chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted on two charges of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle and foot chase in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said they observed a Volkswagen Passat pull out of a parking lot onto […]
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Duke Street
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Duke Street. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded in the area of 2500 Duke Street on Thursday evening for a shooting. Details are limited at this time. If you have any information...
Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
WRDW-TV
20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County, found in pickup
OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County 20-year-old was shot dead this week, one of the latest victims in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA for nearly a year. Savion Williams, 20, of Denmark, was found dead Tuesday night in a black Ford F-150 pickup...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 2/2/2023
01/20/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 10:15 p.m. an officer responded to Folly Creek Lane regarding a stolen vehicle. 01/22/23-YEMASSEE: An officer responded to Ferguson Lane regarding theft. 01/22/23-SMOAKS: An officer responded to Augusta Highway regarding a storage trailer being broken into and various tools being stolen from inside. The victim stated that...
Comments / 2