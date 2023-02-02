ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg man facing charges for multiple crimes and conspiracy

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Orangeburg man for multiple crimes. The Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler of Orangeburg. Butler was formally charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WRDW-TV

Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to incident in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood. Police responded to North Basilica Avenue. Chief Dennis Turner says that foul play is not suspected. An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. Prosecutors asked […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Murdaugh trial: Judge hears testimony from former housekeeper’s son

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the Alex Murdaugh trial continued in Walterboro, but the jury was not present for all of it. Judge Clifton Newman held a hearing without the jury as the state presented evidence of Murdaugh’s financial problems. Yesterday, Parker Law Group CFO Jeanne Seckinger described how...
WALTERBORO, SC
Advocate

Two Men Charged With Hate Crimes in 2019 Killing of Trans Woman

Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crimes in connection with the murder of transgender woman Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe in 2019. Doe was shot to death in Allendale County, S.C., August 4, 2019. Her body was found in a car there. A federal indictment, unsealed Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime for the murder of Doe because of her gender identity, using a firearm in connection with the hate crime, and obstruction of justice, according to a press release.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers: 2 dead in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning on I-26. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along I-26, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.  The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, just two miles west of Summerville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Fired police officer loses fight to get job back

Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
OLAR, SC
WJBF

Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 2/2/2023

01/20/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 10:15 p.m. an officer responded to Folly Creek Lane regarding a stolen vehicle. 01/22/23-YEMASSEE: An officer responded to Ferguson Lane regarding theft. 01/22/23-SMOAKS: An officer responded to Augusta Highway regarding a storage trailer being broken into and various tools being stolen from inside. The victim stated that...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

