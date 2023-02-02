Read full article on original website
De Kalb man dies after Saturday shooting
According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Demond Easter was shot multiple times by 37-year-old Derrelexis Betts during an argument at Easter’s home. Easter was transported by LifeNet to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, where he died of his injuries. Police arrested Betts and booked him into Bi-State Jail.
Why you shouldn’t leave your car unattended to defrost
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - With these chilly mornings, many people will start their car early and head back inside to let it warm up. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says this leaves you susceptible to a crime of opportunity. Leaving your car unattended gives thieves the chance to easily steal...
Municipal Court to Offer Amnesty Program
The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. Citizens can pay...
Texarkana woman died of natural causes before house fire
TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The body found in a house fire Thursday in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. An autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues, Texarkana, Texas police said Monday.
Hooks, Texas man fatally shots himself in standoff with law enforcement
HOOKS, Texas - A Hooks, Texas man who barricaded himself inside his home has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the homeowner, William Boyd Estes, 78, had barricaded himself the home on Friday at 9:54 a.m. after threatening SWEPCO workers with a gun. The utility workers were trying...
East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition
HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
AKC Dog All-Breed Show returns to Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - One of the largest dog shows in Arkansas wrapped up this weekend in Texarkana. Some of the best dogs, handlers, and judges from across the country attended the three-day event. The Kennel Club of Texarkana hosted the American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show at the Four States...
Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
NE Texas Man Guilty Of Murdering Girlfriend
After deliberating less than 20 minutes Friday afternoon, a Bowie County jury convicted Travis Turner of murdering his girlfriend, Jennifer Garrett. Turner took the stand in his defense and vehemently maintained his innocence. The penalty phase of the trial begins Monday morning.
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
Texarkana grandmother arrested for allegedly giving her grandson a gun
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday. Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct. Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy...
UA Texarkana hosts early childhood education workshop
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As the U.S. job market continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, the child care industry has lagged behind. In order to help fill the gap in the Texarkana area, the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana hosted an early childhood education workshop for daycare workers.
Murder Arrest in Saturday Shooting in Bowie County
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports that Derrelexis Dewayne Betts has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail. The bail has not yet been set for Betts. BCSO Press Release:. On 2-4-2023, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting...
Linwood Avenue reopening after rising water
SHREVEPORT, La. - A portion of Linwood Avenue that was closed due to rising water levels is set to reopen Monday morning. The section that has been closed is south of Barron Road at the Caddo Parish/DeSoto Parish line. It will reopen to traffic beginning at 6 a.m.
Redwater ISD receives grant funds to expand welding program
REDWATER, Texas - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the next few years there will be a rise in job openings for welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers. The Texas Workforce Commission is awarding about $54 million to help schools enhance their Career and Technical Education programs, and Redwater ISD is getting a cut of that money.
