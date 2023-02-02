Read full article on original website
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Photos: Mystic Krewe of Mutts rolls on Sunday
The 2023 CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade rolled down North Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The theme of the 2023 parade is “Jurassic Bark.”
Around Ascension for Feb. 8, 2023
Wednesday, Feb. 8, marks the 18th year I've worked at The Advocate. I wanted to work for The Advocate since I was 14 years old. This really was my dream job, and it still is. Through all the changes I've seen in my 18 years here, I'm enjoyed the people I've met and interviewed. I can't go anywhere in the parish without being recognized. I've forged some lasting relationships with co-workers.
Superhero theme set for Krewe Ascension Mambo parade
After the cancellation of the Gonzales Christmas parade, organizers of Krewe Ascension Mambo are expecting large crowds when their parade rolls at 2 p.m. Saturday. Krewe president Joy McMeller said this year's parade will have more floats, dance teams and bands and will include fire department trucks. Marvel superheroes is...
Grilled redfish, tacos and a waffle sandwich: Best things we ate this week
For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!
Iberia book festival touts Lisa Wingate as its 'Great Southern Writer' this year
Lisa Wingate has worked a multitude of jobs in her life: news reporter, technical writer, motivational speaker, freelancer for women’s magazines. Add to that the roles of wife and mom. But the last job, novelist, has stuck for more than two decades and for most of that time, she...
Colors of Carnaval: Krewe of Denham Springs holds 43rd Mardi Gras Ball, parade
Colorful was the word of the night Jan. 28 when Colors of Carnaval was the theme for the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Ball at North Park Recreation Center in Denham Springs. Guests were greeted with the bright vibrant colors of Carnaval. Palm trees, flowers and butterflies were all...
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
Mardi Gras and Motown celebrated at Jackson COA party
Charlee’s Angels brought a little bit of Mardi Gras and Motown music and dance Feb. 2 to the seniors at the East Feliciana Council on Aging in Jackson. Despite inclement weather and some traffic problems, five of the eight members of the group entertained an audience of about 30. Charlene "Charlee" Soileau Bolton and her angels, members of her dance troupe, gave out candy, baked goods, beads and lip stickers kisses as they danced around the room to Mardi Gras music to start the festivities.
LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration
The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Around Livingston for Feb. 8, 2023
Saturday will be a busy day with Mardi Gras parades rolling in Denham Spring, Walker, Springfield and Maurepas. The Bark in the Park and Kroux of Barkus pet parade will be Feb. 11. All activities will be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park. The half mile Kroux of Barkus pet parade will start at 11 a.m. by the Challenger’s Field parking lot and follow the walking path. Bark in the Park will continue until 3 p.m. The activities will include live music with the Cajun Xpress Band from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., a Zumba demonstration, line dance instruction, farmers and craft markets at 10 a.m. and pet-themed booths, including a professional photographer for pet portraits.
Community steps up and adopts dogs at overcrowded Baton Rouge shelter
Close to 200 dogs were adopted over the weekend at the East Baton Rouge animal shelter, with adoption fees waived, in the face of too many dogs and not enough space. "It was phenomenal," said Sonia Sanchez, director of operations for the Capital Animal Alliance. "I'm astounded by the support we were shown this weekend."
Personnel moves at Manship Theatre, Neel-Schaffer, Investar
-- Dishili Young has been promoted by Neel-Schaffer to vice president, engineer manager. Young has more than 20 years of experience providing program management, project management and engineering design services for large-scale transportation projects. She joined Neel-Schaffer in 2017 and manages the firm's Louisiana Transportation and Civil Design groups. In 2019, she was named Member of the Year by the Women Transportation Seminar Louisiana Chapter for her contributions, and she serves as vice president for WTS Baton Rouge Chapter.
Push to get summer school or tutoring for kids struggling with reading reaches Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge schools are moving to implement a new statewide rule that requires districts to identify current third and fourth-graders who are struggling in reading and provide them with 30 hours of additional reading instruction, either at school or through private tutoring services. And while Baton Rouge school leaders agree...
She's a 'city nerd' who works to figure out what makes a community thrive
Carlee Alm-LaBar is the executive director of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. Across her 20-year career primarily in nonprofit and government, Alm-LaBar has become a champion for strong communities and civic engagement. Her role at the foundation leverages her experiences in its investment areas of education, community engagement and disaster relief.
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd donates NIL earnings to local charity
LSU right-hander Thatcher Hurd donated 100% of his NIL money to the LSU Food Pantry. The money was enough for 30,000 pounds of food, and on Thursday, he helped pack and distribute the food. “I just try to be like my ad, he’s always instilled in me that too much...
Baton Rouge animal shelter overwhelmed, resorting to euthanasia: 'Please help us help them'
Baton Rouge's primary animal shelter says it has resorted to euthanizing animals because too many are coming in and not enough are being fostered or adopted — and officials are begging the community to help. Companion Animal Alliance had 323 dogs, but only 177 dog kennels, the shelter said...
LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners
Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
Time after time: Another steady race nets another field house record for LSU signee
Consistency is the calling card of just about every distance runner. It is fair to say Zachary’s Rhen Langley took things to a new level at LSU’s Last Chance Indoor Qualifier. Langley set his second Carl Maddox Field House high school record of the indoor season by winning...
Most new Ascension neighborhoods have little-known extra road tax
If you've bought a house in the newest neighborhoods of Ascension Parish over the past two years, you're probably paying extra property taxes for the long-term maintenance of roads where you live. Most new neighborhoods in Ascension have special taxing districts established before the first house is built and without...
