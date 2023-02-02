ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Feb. 8, 2023

Wednesday, Feb. 8, marks the 18th year I've worked at The Advocate. I wanted to work for The Advocate since I was 14 years old. This really was my dream job, and it still is. Through all the changes I've seen in my 18 years here, I'm enjoyed the people I've met and interviewed. I can't go anywhere in the parish without being recognized. I've forged some lasting relationships with co-workers.
theadvocate.com

Superhero theme set for Krewe Ascension Mambo parade

After the cancellation of the Gonzales Christmas parade, organizers of Krewe Ascension Mambo are expecting large crowds when their parade rolls at 2 p.m. Saturday. Krewe president Joy McMeller said this year's parade will have more floats, dance teams and bands and will include fire department trucks. Marvel superheroes is...
theadvocate.com

Grilled redfish, tacos and a waffle sandwich: Best things we ate this week

For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
theadvocate.com

Mardi Gras and Motown celebrated at Jackson COA party

Charlee’s Angels brought a little bit of Mardi Gras and Motown music and dance Feb. 2 to the seniors at the East Feliciana Council on Aging in Jackson. Despite inclement weather and some traffic problems, five of the eight members of the group entertained an audience of about 30. Charlene "Charlee" Soileau Bolton and her angels, members of her dance troupe, gave out candy, baked goods, beads and lip stickers kisses as they danced around the room to Mardi Gras music to start the festivities.
theadvocate.com

LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration

The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Feb. 8, 2023

Saturday will be a busy day with Mardi Gras parades rolling in Denham Spring, Walker, Springfield and Maurepas. The Bark in the Park and Kroux of Barkus pet parade will be Feb. 11. All activities will be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park. The half mile Kroux of Barkus pet parade will start at 11 a.m. by the Challenger’s Field parking lot and follow the walking path. Bark in the Park will continue until 3 p.m. The activities will include live music with the Cajun Xpress Band from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., a Zumba demonstration, line dance instruction, farmers and craft markets at 10 a.m. and pet-themed booths, including a professional photographer for pet portraits.
theadvocate.com

Community steps up and adopts dogs at overcrowded Baton Rouge shelter

Close to 200 dogs were adopted over the weekend at the East Baton Rouge animal shelter, with adoption fees waived, in the face of too many dogs and not enough space. "It was phenomenal," said Sonia Sanchez, director of operations for the Capital Animal Alliance. "I'm astounded by the support we were shown this weekend."
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Manship Theatre, Neel-Schaffer, Investar

-- Dishili Young has been promoted by Neel-Schaffer to vice president, engineer manager. Young has more than 20 years of experience providing program management, project management and engineering design services for large-scale transportation projects. She joined Neel-Schaffer in 2017 and manages the firm's Louisiana Transportation and Civil Design groups. In 2019, she was named Member of the Year by the Women Transportation Seminar Louisiana Chapter for her contributions, and she serves as vice president for WTS Baton Rouge Chapter.
theadvocate.com

She's a 'city nerd' who works to figure out what makes a community thrive

Carlee Alm-LaBar is the executive director of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. Across her 20-year career primarily in nonprofit and government, Alm-LaBar has become a champion for strong communities and civic engagement. Her role at the foundation leverages her experiences in its investment areas of education, community engagement and disaster relief.
theadvocate.com

LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners

Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
theadvocate.com

Most new Ascension neighborhoods have little-known extra road tax

If you've bought a house in the newest neighborhoods of Ascension Parish over the past two years, you're probably paying extra property taxes for the long-term maintenance of roads where you live. Most new neighborhoods in Ascension have special taxing districts established before the first house is built and without...
Community Policy