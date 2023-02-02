Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
And the Grammy Winners for 2023 Are…
Find out who walked away with the most awards at the 65th annual Grammys. It’s been quite a year for Beyonce, who went into the 65th annual Grammy Awards with the most nominations with nine, bringing her career total to a record 88 — tying her with her husband, Jay-Z. After Sunday night’s show, Beyonce claimed the record for most Grammy wins by an artist with 33.
Stevie Van Zandt Partners with Primary Wave Music
Stevie Van Zandt partners with leading independent publisher Primary Wave Music for a stake in producer royalties from his collaborations with Bruce Springsteen and much more. Primary Wave Music has partnered with singer, songwriter, and producer Stevie Van Zandt. The multimillion-dollar deal sees Van Zandt and the world’s leading independent publisher join forces to manage the artist’s music publishing and recorded music catalogs, along with a portion of his name and likeness rights.
