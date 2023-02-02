Read full article on original website
Fire in Swan Valley destroys private business
A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho
The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
February’s full ‘snow’ moon might ring true
JACKSON, Wyo. — The February full moon is nearly here. Sunday, Feb. 5 the moon will reach 100% illumination, but between now an then, the moon will appear big and bright in the night sky at 95% illumination tonight and 98% illumination tomorrow night. On Sunday the moon will...
Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar
A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.
Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day, three local missing persons cases remain unsolved
JACKSON, Wyo. — Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day which aims to raise awareness for missing person cases that remain unsolved. In Wyoming, there are currently 85 missing person cases listed on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website dedicated to all the active missing person cases in the state. The cases date as far back as 1974 to as recent as Jan. 23.
Pet of the Week: Meet Cruella
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Not a fan of dogs? A question we never ask our audience, but in this case, we’re asking because Cruella de Cat is our pick for Pet of the Week! Cruella is a lovely villain to the pupperoos but enjoys people, other cats, and of course listening to her legend song.
No one injured in structure fire
Just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Teton County Fire & Rescue was notified of possible residential structure fire on Thistle Creek Drive north of Victor.
Time is running out to vote for Best of Jackson Hole 2023!
JACKSON, Wyo. — You have until MIDNIGHT TONIGHT left to get your votes in for Best of Jackson Hole 2023!. Time has flows and while almost 10k votes have been cast, we still don’t have clear winners in many categories!. Make sure to vote for your favorite pilates...
Athlete poster signing today at RPK3
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Do you want to meet the athletes competing in this year’sKings and Queens of Corbet’s? Today is your chance!. Stop by RPK3 from 3 to 4 p.m. today, Feb. 5 for an Athelte Poster Signing event! Meet the competitors and get a poster signed by your favorites.
2 Idaho Falls individuals sentenced to 20 years trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl
Ernestine Delafuente and Simon Martinez of Idaho Falls were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.
Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater
AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate. The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.
Royal Week kicks off tomorrow in Teton Village
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Kings and Queens of Corbet’s is upon us! With the weather window locked in for Feb. 4-11 let a week packed full of music, skiing and events commence!. Kick off Royal Week at the Kings & Queens of Corbet’s Opening Party. Ardalan is sure to bring the energy as the night’s headliner, but you also won’t want to miss Lorne B kick the night off and DJ Crayon close it out.
Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair. Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday...
Pair in Southern Idaho Each Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, ID - A pair of Idaho Falls residents have each been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Ernestine Delafuente to over 25 years (309 months), while Simon Martinez was sentenced to 22 years (264 months).
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
Why People Go Crazy For The Pie In Small Town Idaho
It isn’t unusual to find the best hidden gems in small towns. That’s certainly the case with Mick’s Home Cooking, an unassuming restaurant in Shelley, Idaho where people drive all over for its delicious food, particularly its pie. It may not look like much on the outside, but after you’ve taken one bite of your meal, you’ll quickly realize why people go crazy for this small town restaurant in Idaho.
Man accused of inappropriately touching girl at party where he was celebrating his release from jail
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was charged with a felony after police say he inappropriately touched a child at a party celebrating his release from jail. Ricardo Sanchez, 41, was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. In September 2022, the victim told her...
