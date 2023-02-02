It isn’t unusual to find the best hidden gems in small towns. That’s certainly the case with Mick’s Home Cooking, an unassuming restaurant in Shelley, Idaho where people drive all over for its delicious food, particularly its pie. It may not look like much on the outside, but after you’ve taken one bite of your meal, you’ll quickly realize why people go crazy for this small town restaurant in Idaho.

SHELLEY, ID ・ 17 DAYS AGO