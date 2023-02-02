ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team

The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Monday Habs Headlines: An impressive season for Canadiens’ young defenders

In today’s links, Habs defencemen exceeding expectations, Anderson isn’t on Hughes’ trade radar yet, NHL storylines heading into the home stretch of the season, an underwhelming All-Star weekend, and more. Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon...
Into the Valley: Suns are rolling, and the NBA Trade Deadline

Filed under: Into the Valley Podcast Into the Valley: Suns are rolling, and the NBA Trade Deadline Will we finally trade Jae Crowder? By Ethan Shutt Feb 4, 2023, 9:33pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Into the Valley: Suns are rolling, and…
Monday Morning Media Roundup: February 6th, 2023

Kyrie Irving giveth, Kyrie Irving taketh. That has been the through line to most of his career, but has been taken to new heights since arriving in Brooklyn. One third of the superstar trifecta that never actually was, he has remained a highly prolific player when on the court and exceptionally skilled at continually sabotaging his professional life.
Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is...
Would you look at that? Another Sixers win

The Sixers overcame a bit of a sleepy start to take care of business in San Antonio. After playing the Spurs even in the first quarter, the Sixers pulled away to secure a 137-125 win Friday night. The victory improves the Sixers to 34-17 on the season. The team got...
Recap: Avalanche can’t score enough as Central Division falls 7-5

With the task to prove that their collective stars shine the brightest the Colorado Avalanche trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar had one last task to complete and that is to represent the Central Division at the All-Star Game. The Game. The Central all-stars took on the...
Basketball Loses...Again

I’m going to be completely transparent with y’all: I had actually started writing this story a few days ago after LSU lost to Missouri on Wednesday night 87-77. But my grad school obligations got in the way and I couldn’t finish it. But I glanced at the...
Barnes’ late heroics push Raptors past Grizzlies, 106-103

Down by as many as 15 points, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 11 in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come back and win, 106-103. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while Scottie Barnes had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two strong interior finishes in the last two minutes. The sophomore stud also stuffed the stat sheet for seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
