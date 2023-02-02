The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO